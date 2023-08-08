kardashian with captions 'I got married in Italy.. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? You stole my f-cking wedding country and my wedding performer.'

@dashcity/TikTok

‘Am I saying you copied me?’: Kardashian feud becomes a viral TikTok audio

The 'dolce vita lifestyle' meme has made its way to TikTok.

Sayou Cooper 

Internet Culture

Posted on Aug 8, 2023

Season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians premiered earlier this year with audiences invested in the feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker. The season’s 7th episode, “Deeper Than Dolce,” briefed viewers on the business relationship between the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana and the family, particularly the tensions in Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding.

Of course, this was perfect fodder for social media. “I had no idea Kim Kardashian knew who Andrea Bocelli is,” a commenter said in @cocodevile‘s viral TikTok. Their skit of the infamous episode has more than 5.5 million views.

@cocodevile You stole my fkn wedding country #thekardashians #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #dolcegabbana ♬ original sound – CocoDevile

“Someone get me on the kardashians asap ty”, @yviain captioned her version of the scene using the same sound. The post has 2.3 million views.

@yviain

someone get me on the kardashians asap ty

♬ original sound – CocoDevile

A newer trend with the sound has creators poking fun at supposed ‘copycats’. “When the doctor that copies your tiktok gets more views than you,” TikToker and medical doctor @drlee90210 captioned his video.

Dr. Lee’s video with more than 2 million views had commenters speculating about possible beef with another popular TikTok doctor, Dr. Miami.

@drlee90210 Your doctor’s bookmark inspo 💅 #trending #plasticsurgery #plasticsurgeon #plasticsurgeonsoftiktok #tiktoker #relatable ♬ original sound – CocoDevile

TikToker @alessyafarrugia shared a very relatable scenario. “When one of my favorite songs go viral on tiktok,” she captioned her 1.1 million viewed video.

@alessyafarrugia

then the song gets ruined🥲

♬ original sound – CocoDevile

The feud that keeps on giving has clearly turned into great summer meme fodder.

*First Published: Aug 8, 2023, 1:03 pm CDT

Sayou Cooper is a freelance journalist covering the internet and popular culture.

