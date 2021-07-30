A sound that combines ABBA’s ‘Chiquitita’ and a clip from ‘Twilight’ is going viral on TikTok

That One Sound is a weekly column from senior internet culture writer Audra Schroeder that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok. Suggestions? Tips? Email [email protected]

This week, we look at a collision of two disparate-but-renewable pieces of pop culture, which have fused to become a popular TikTok sound.

The sound

There are a few iterations of this particular sound, but the most popular one features a woman saying, “Oh my god,” as piano swells in the background. It’s applicable to pretty much any situation these days.

https://www.tiktok.com/@brysonandjulianne/video/6984229888156880134?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6900943631025178117&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0

Where’s it from?

The “Oh my god” is from Twilight, and is spoken by Angela Weber (Selena: The Series’ Christian Serratos), a friend and classmate of Bella (Kristen Stewart), in a scene where Bella and Edward (Robert Pattinson) arrive at school together in his Volvo.

The music is from the song “Chiquitita” by Swedish group ABBA, from 1979’s Voulez-Vou. At the end of the song, pianist Benny Andersson slowly winds up the galloping piano outro heard on TikTok. Cher covered the song last year.

The sound comes from the TikTok account twibytez, which produces Twilight content. It now has more than 1 million views and has been used in more than 157,000 TikToks.

There’s a slowed-down version of this audio, and the song has become so popular that there are piano tutorials for it on TikTok, as well as a trend of learning the part by ear. There are also covers of the piano part on other instruments.

Sound off

Does Gen Z know about ABBA from TikTok? Is it the Mamma Mia effect? There have already been quite a few ABBA/Mamma Mia challenges on TikTok.

Coincidentally, there’s another popular “Oh my god” sound on TikTok right now, which also kind of syncs up with the ABBA sound: A scene from the animated Rooster Teeth series Camp Camp.