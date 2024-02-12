Consumers have apparently made Temu rich enough to afford 3 Super Bowl commercials. Here’s how much they cost

Temu aired three commercials throughout Super Bowl 2024, and internet users are calling consumers out for making the company rich enough to afford the ads.

If you were watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, chances are you caught the new commercial from Temu, an e-commerce website that offers a wide variety of products for extremely low prices.

Temu was one of the fastest-growing websites in 2023, per Business Insider, reaching an average of 92.2 million monthly visits. Customers can order items through the Temu app, which also allows users to earn credits by playing games or inviting friends to join.

But while Temu has seen an explosion in growth, its ratings among customers have been dismal, with many people pointing out the low quality of the products. The Better Business Bureau rates Temu a C+, and warns that the business is not accredited with the organization.

The Daily Dot has also covered several stories about customers’ information being leaked after they used Temu. One user claimed her PayPal was hacked after she used the app, and another said she suspects Temu sold her bank information on the black market because she, too, was hacked soon after making a purchase.

But despite the complaints, Temu’s success was underscored on Sunday with the airing of multiple commercials during the Super Bowl. Several users on X, formerly Twitter, remarked on the number of advertisement spots.

I have no idea how Temu makes money, let alone Three Super Bowl Commercials money. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) February 12, 2024

HOW IS TEMU AFFORDING THIS MANY ADS pic.twitter.com/fsVqDZAJOQ — @lenlizivy.bsky.social (@soshimshi) February 12, 2024

One person questioned how the company had managed to get a commercial spot during the Super Bowl, despite having complaints against it for credit card fraud.

How the fuck Temu got a commercial….



Wasn’t they having peoples credit card info stolen….#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/BI0SP2DUUP — PowerTop SkoolBoi 🤣(His/Him/He) (@Skool_boi) February 12, 2024

Many people joked that Temu was using customers’ scammed credit cards to pay for the commercial spots, which can go for up to $7 million for a 30-second spot according to the Wall Street Journal. With a total of three 30-second commercials showing during the game, the company could have paid up to $21 million for the air time.

temu paying for these ads using klarna — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) February 12, 2024

Temu used y’all’s credit card info to buy two Super Bowl ads — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) February 12, 2024

Finally, several customers realized that they had been pronouncing the name of the company wrong this whole time. As one befuddled user recounted, while many pronounce the name, “Tee-mu,” it turns out it’s actually “Teh-mu.”

Tonight’s the night I learned I have been pronouncing #Temu wrong. — DanaMarlowe (@DanaMarlowe) February 12, 2024

This Superbowel Sunday, I learned that Temu is pronounced Teh-mu, not Tee-mu#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/lzS1Yb4Fg5 — @Amanda90DF (@Amanda90DF) February 12, 2024