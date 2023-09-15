delivery truck (l) young man pointing to modular home (c) modular home on delivery truck (r)

‘It’s actually massive’: Customer orders home on AliExpress

'I thought the whole thing was one big scam.'

Tiffanie Drayton 

Tiffanie Drayton

Posted on Sep 15, 2023

One TikToker may have made one of the largest and most important purchases of his life online.

In a viral TikTok with over 12 million views, user Kyle Thomas (@kylethomas) says he looked to the internet to buy a house. And he is absolutely thrilled with his purchase.

“I ordered a house on AliExpress, and it just arrived,” he started his video.

@kylethomas

I ORDERED A HOUSE ON ALIEXPRESS 🤣

♬ original sound – kyle thomas 🌿

He then explained that after shopping for modular homes on the popular online retailer AliExpress, he finally settled on one and made a purchase. Apparently, up until the moment it was delivered to him, he still believed the whole thing was a scam.

“It arrived at a port, and I thought the whole thing was one big scam,” he continued. “But we’ve now got a delivery guy, and it’s actually here.”

Kylie walked up to the delivery flatbed and inspected his new home. “So it appears as though we’ve had some damage during transit,” he said. “But, it’s actually here.”

Nonetheless, the TikToker was impressed with the “massive” size of the home and praised the purchase. He said he has somewhere to shelter on his land whenever there is bad weather. However, the video concluded with the homeowner acknowledging that getting the home on the land may be harder than initially anticipated.

“So if you want a part two of how we are actually going to get this onto the land, let me know,” he concluded.

In the comments section, other TikTokers definitely seemed invested in getting an update.

“Oh I need an entire series about this situation,” one user wrote.

“Someone tag me for part 2 please,” another said.

However, it appears unloading the home didn’t go very smoothly.

“Update guys we can’t get it off,” Kyle told his followers in a comment.

Other commenters also pointed out that Kyle didn’t prep the land before trying to place a house on it.

“Wait a minute here, you bought a house and didn’t prepare the land ahead of time?” User Bufordstrailer questioned. “Ahhhh the energy of youth! Congrats on the house!”

“Bro you’re suppose to build a foundation for it first lol,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to AliExpress and Kyle for comment.

*First Published: Sep 15, 2023, 8:53 am CDT

