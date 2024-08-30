‘True brain rot’: Skibidi Biden is Stephen Colbert’s worst contribution to society

Skibidi…Biden?

The Late Show has been a source of the public’s mirth and joy for decades. However, sometimes a force of good can be twisted and distorted into something downright sinister, downright destructive. See also: Wasabi Oreos.)

Such has been the case with a visual joke made in a Late Show with Stephen Colbert monologue from May.

Where did Skibidi Biden come from?

Stephen Colbert brought up news of the Biden campaign (remember that?) hiring a “meme manager,” followed by a few examples of what officially sanctioned Biden campaign memes might look like.

We get a couple of very 2009-esque meme jokes—Ermahgerd, I can haz Cheezburger—before leapfrogging a decade-and-a-half to the shining seas of brain rot known as 2024.

I speak, of course, of the final joke in this runner (largest sigh I’ve ever sighed): Skibidi Biden.

The comments on the video say it all. Here’s a selection:

“This is the 9/11 of television”

“It’s so bad you can’t look away, like a car crash”

“This is true brain rot”

“This is the lowest point of my life, and I’m in my 50’s.”

“Putting skibidi toilet with 10-year-old meme templates is like mixing ammonia and bleach”

“This is getting an entire chapter in my suicide note”

“Jesus wept”

Hard to argue with any of these takes, really.

Skibidi Biden meme spread

Unfortunately, this can’t-unsee/hear-able play on (future box office dominator) Skibidi Toilet didn’t just sluice through the drain of pop culture, never to be heard from again. No no.

This thing is having a moment as a meme with Gen-Z and Alpha.

caught him watching skibidi biden again pic.twitter.com/E6R6ip6azE — Soggy Cat enjoyer (@Weedlord_Boner) August 5, 2024

You know what I've noticed? Nobody panics when things go "according to plan." Even if the plan is horrifying! If I tell the press that "Kamala is BRAT"… nobody panics, because it's all "part of the plan". But when I say "Skibidi Biden", well then, everyone loses their minds!! pic.twitter.com/LJO4ydCRJ0 — nate tweets out of context (ง •̀_•́)ง (@_featuringNate) August 24, 2024

Here’s the phrase showing up with MyPillow guy Mike Lindell at last week’s Democratic National Convention.

My Pillow guy REACTS to ‘Skibidi Biden’ pic.twitter.com/RlDI39hj74 — gare (@hungrybowtie) August 20, 2024

Here, Skibidi Biden undergoes a remake, Minecraft-style.

Skibidi Biden, brought to you by Universin pic.twitter.com/XqWgRsZxwF — Jacktherippa VTuber(🤡💨) (@kekworks) August 16, 2024

Yes, I think it’s safe to say that Skibidi Biden is Stephen Colbert’s worst contribution to society.

Now, let’s have a cleanse with a look at one of his best:

