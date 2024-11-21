Martin Scorsese and Nicole Kidman fans butt heads over women in film comments

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Featured Video

While many are threatening to leave X this month because of the site’s political climate, others find themselves on the brink of retreat due to inane takes on Film Twitter.

The most recent discourse of the week? Martin Scorsese vs Nicole Kidman.



During an interview with Vanity Fair , acclaimed actress Nicole Kidman was asked which directors she’d like to work with next. Though she names several directors, one quote in particular stands out: “I’ve always said I want to work with [Martin] Scorsese, if he does a film with women.”



When Film Updates posted the quote on X, movie fans weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts. Some reacted with incredulity and derision. Those who count themselves as fans of Scorsese’s work responded with examples of women in Scorsese’s films, attempting to contradict Kidman’s pithy remark. Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, which came out fifty years ago, was a common gotcha-type example.



Some responded with outright fury, mocking Kidman’s projects—Big Little Lies in particular—and suggesting that she should be honored to have even a small part in a Scorsese film.



The most discourse-generating post came from Bilge Ebiri, a film critic at New York Magazine and Vulture. Ebiri wrote : “Kidman saying Scorsese doesn’t make films with women is just her coping with the fact that he’s never offered her a part.”

While some agreed with Ebiri’s comment, many more did not, thus commencing the backlash to the backlash.

Advertisement

“I think Kidman has earned enough respect not to be spoken of so dismissively,” one person responded, reflecting a common sentiment among those not on board the Kidman hate train. Many noted that comments like Ebiri’s reek of misogyny and reflect a lack of respect for women artists and their craft.



Indeed, certain movie fans tend to react quite strongly to any perceived criticism of their male heroes— Scorsese, Coppola, Tarantino, and the like—and these reactions frequently delve into sexism. As one X user put it, “if you even dare to criticize one of their great white men of cinema, prepare for that filmbro smear campaign.”



Though some were offended on behalf of women creatives everywhere, Nicole Kidman stans were especially taken aback by the dismissive comments. “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” wrote one. “don’t speak on nicole,” wrote another. “I hope everyone who has spoken an ill word about Nicole Kidman these past 24 hours drops dead,” wrote a third.



Notably, it’s unlikely that either Scorsese or Kidman care at all about this online discourse. As one X user put it, it’s not as if Kidman is going after a struggling, up-and-coming director. Scorsese is probably busy appearing in his daughter’s TikToks , while Kidman stars in a new film called Babygirl but still isn’t sure what the term means.

This kind of Film Twitter discourse isn’t new

This innocuous controversy reveals a lot about movie and celebrity fandom and typifies Film Twitter discourse. The film bro conversation has no doubt become overplayed ––liking Fight Club doesn’t automatically mean you hate women. But, there’s still an undercurrent of misogyny in the way men––and people of all genders––engage with cinema, either as fans or as so-called experts.



Kidman’s fans want her to be treated with respect, but it’s more than just hero worship. Fans want Kidman to “win” so that film bros can be put in their place.



Even more interesting is the position of these two players. Both Kidman and Scorsese are beloved (and occasionally hated) by the chronically online––Kidman for her viral AMC ad and numerous meme-able moments, and Scorsese for his adorable old man antics and Marvel takedowns.



And yet, when gender comes into play, lines are drawn in the sand. Those who adore Francesca Scorsese’s TikToks and Kidman’s Grinch hands might chuckle at the actress’ comments, but for Scorsese’s soldiers, his reputation is no laughing matter.



Of course, the question on everyone’s mind is whether this Kidman vs. Scorsese debate epitomizes our country’s turn toward puritanical conservatism.

Advertisement

The answer? Maybe. “nicole kidman hate on the tl, oh we’re for sure entering another republican presidency,” wrote one astute pundit.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.