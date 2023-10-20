‘Francesca Scorsese has done so much for the cinephile community’: Fans rejoice over Martin Scorsese’s daughter bringing the director to social media

Francesca Scorsese delivered a treat to Martin Scorsese fans across the internet when she posted a TikTok of the famous director, her father, discovering his next muse—Oscar the dog.

Francesca (@francescascorsese) posted the video to TikTok on Oct. 19th. Wracking up more than 445,000 views and 82,000 likes as of publication, viewers expressed their undying appreciation for posting the perfect Martin Scorsese scene.

Titled “The Muse,” Martin faces the camera and recounts all the different actors who have inspired him during his career.

Then he elaborates on how he needs something new: “And I feel now that I need a change. I need to find something that I can take further,” he explains as the camera pans to Oscar the dog. “And to another level. What that is, I’m not quite sure. But I’ve heard some extraordinary things about you…and I think we may be able to work something out.”

Martin then asks the dog to perform different emotions on cue. After Oscar performs everything to a T, Martin smiles and offers him the role.

TikTokers celebrated the video, thanking Francesca for giving the internet what everyone needed.

“Francesca is a national treasure for bringing Marty on TikTok,” one user said.

“Martin Scorsese and Francesca have figured out what the TikTok peeps want…and it is exactly this,” a second added.

“Honestly thank you for giving us this gift. A man who I’ve grown up with, studied, & enjoyed. And now I just get him in my feed. Human. Love,” a third replied.

The video also received over 6.3 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter. Users loved the skit, with some joking that they pretended they were Oscar the dog.

“Ngl i was putting myself in oscar’s place the whole time…” @nerdleen wrote.

“I’m going to pretend I’m the dog and save this and play it whenever I want to hear it,” a second agreed.

Francesca Scorsese has routinely delighted her followers on TikTok and Instagram with cameos from her father like the heartwarming photo of him holding his Best Grandpa award.

These most recent posts follow a viral TikTok where Francesca quizzed her father on internet terminology.

Born in 1999, Francesca is Martin’s 23-year-old daughter, and the third of Martin’s children. She has appeared in small roles in a number of her father’s films including The Departed, The Aviator, and Hugo. She also had a prominent role as Britney Orton in the 2020 HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are.

