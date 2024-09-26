A new TikTok trend lets Gen Z ‘write the marketing script’

There’s nothing better than making older people feel uncomfortable. Them’s just the facts, Jacks. And what better way to make the olds squirm in their compression socks than to make them deliver Gen Z slang in front of a camera?

Letting Gen Z write the marketing script

That’s exactly what countless businesses have voluntarily done in the recent TikTok “letting Gen Z write the marketing script” trend. In these clips, whipper snappers evidently fill a script full of extremely online expressions like “it’s giving,” “brat summer,” “very demure,” etc., for the much older spokespersons to deliver.

It’s an exercise that lands somewhere between “how do you do, fellow kids?” and “can you watch my boss for a second?”

Letting Gen Z write the marketing script examples

The results? They are mixed, with some being an absolute delight and others being an uncomfortable slog for all involved. Which are which? Only you can be the judge, dear reader.

Either way, most of the participating businesses are what you might describe as “aggressively local,” which gives each its own charm.

Here are some of the fruits of this cross-generational collaboration.

1. The Royal Armories Museum

2. The Northumberland Zoo

3. The Abbey Bookshop

4. Fyfield Manor Bed & Breakfast

5. Ayrshire Blinds

6. Shaker Auto Group

7. West Coast Employment Lawyers

8. The Fellas Studio

9. Maven Roofing

10. Damn Delicious

While the “letting Gen Z write the marketing script” trend appears to be a trend mostly embraced by British and European businesses, we’ll keep an eye on exactly how this trend continues to grow.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.