This TikTok remix is very demure, very mindful

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

In case you missed it. demuremaxxing is taking over TikTok. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, everyone is obsessed with being “very demure, very mindful” after a video by creator Jools Lebron went viral in a huge way. As the internet fell in love, users decided to show their affection for the sound through one thing in particular: Remixes dedicated to the trend.

Now, we’re falling witness to one the biggest internet phenomenon since “Hawk Tuah.” One that adds yet another branch to the ever-complicated tree of girlhood. As celebrities, NASA, and literally thousands of others get involved in the trend, we’re diving into the “very demure, very mindful” remix.

The sound

As the bouncy electronic track permeates your eardrum, a loop of Lebron’s most infamous videos play. “You see how I come to work (come to work)” Lebron asks, “Very demure (very demure)/You see how I get in from work (from work)Very demure (very demure)”

After this hook, the remixer breaks it down as the lines “very cutesy/very mindful” are repeated. As far as remixes go, it’s certainly demure, but TikTokers are being especially cutesy and mindful in how they respond to the trend.

For instance, many creators, including celebrities, are lip-syncing to the track at their place of work. Meanwhile, others are using the remix as a basis to show off their stop-motion editing talents. The sound has been used 4,330 times.

Where’s it from?

To the surprise of literally no one, this remix was made by Carl “Casa Di” Dixon from LA’s House of Evo.

Under the TikTok handle of “CasaDiMusic,” Carl has mixed some of our favourite viral remixes of all time, including “Never Trump Guy” and “One Margarita.”

Meanwhile, as for the contents of the remix, OG clips were taken from an assortment of Lebron’s videos about living that demure lifestyle.

Sound off

It’s funny to think that all of this was sparked by a singular video by Lebron. The life-changing clip was posted on Aug. 5, and since then, has amassed 33.1 million views.

Since all the “demure” content has popped off, Jools has accumulated 1.7 million TikTok followers and over 100 million cumulative video likes.

The OG sound in turn has been used an astronomical 47,800 times.

