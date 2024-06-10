‘Can you watch my boss for a second?’: The best examples of the latest TikTok prank

The “Can You Watch My Boss For A Second” trend has emerged as one of the more delightful recent trends on TikTok. The concept is simple. A user asks the camera the titular question before cutting to an often surprising, often very famous boss of theirs.

Then, there’s a whole second layer of delight to be mined because either a) the boss awkwardly doesn’t know what to do with this situation, or b) the boss absolutely knows what to do with this situation.

Here are some top-notch examples of both.

First off, you might recognize this boss as one who might “have mercy” on his employees.

Naturally, Stamos takes some time for the hair.

“Is there a trend here? Am I doing something?” wonders Shay Mitchell. Great question, Shay. Great question.

“The first time I have seen Ryan Serhant speechless lmao,” comments Graham M.

Tamron Hall has one of the more natural reactions of the trend. “So…thanks for watching me.” You are welcome, Tamron. You are so very welcome.

Rainn Wilson good-naturedly plays along with a mix of faux confusion and bemusement.

Then there are the bosses who understood the assignment and played along beautifully.

Makeup artist makeupbyannette29 posted this clip that revealed the one, the only Rob Lowe absolutely jamming out to the Go-Go’s on a fake keyboard. “He needs supervision at all times,” she writes.

Here’s Try Guy Zach Kornfeld making the best of the situation.

Daymond John, however, completely takes matters into his own hands…

“I will never understand these TikTok trends,” he captions.

Kudos to those who have the kind of relationship with their boss that this action wouldn’t immediately send them to the bread line. You can check out an endless supply of these TikToks here. Maybe even enjoy them with your boss!

