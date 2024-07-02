‘Which one of you?’: Jojo Siwa stops Pride performance to identify booing audience members

Pride is a time of celebration. Of course, everyone celebrates differently. For instance, some celebrate by booing Jojo Siwa!
Jojo Siwa booed during Central Park Pride show
This weekend, during a set at Trixie Mattel’s Pride Disco show at Central Park in NYC, some audience members made their distaste for the “Karma” singer’s performance known verbally. Specifically, though heckles and boos (see also: jeers).
The former, innocent Jojo may have let that slide, but this currently reinvented bad girl? Oh, out of the question. The show, part of Siwa’s Solid Pink Disco Pride Tour, was stopped cold. Take a look:
“Who the living f*ck just booed me? Where the f*ck did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?” Siwa asked on Saturday, pacing across the stage in a huff.
Jojo then snatched a homemade sign from an audience member, before stating: “Respectfully, f*ck you!”
The internet reacts to viral video of Jojo
Siwa’s had quite the transitional year and it’s never easy to grow up under constant scrutiny. Thus, the occasional snap is pretty understandable. The internet agrees. Psych! I am lying about that last part:
That being said, some are coming to Siwa’s defense:
The incident came on the heels of Jojo announcing the release of her new EP Guilty Pleasure on July 12th, so no matter what side of the issue you’re on, we can all agree: there’s no such thing as bad publicity.
