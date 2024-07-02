‘Which one of you?’: Jojo Siwa stops Pride performance to identify booing audience members

Pride is a time of celebration. Of course, everyone celebrates differently. For instance, some celebrate by booing Jojo Siwa!

Jojo Siwa booed during Central Park Pride show

This weekend, during a set at Trixie Mattel’s Pride Disco show at Central Park in NYC, some audience members made their distaste for the “Karma” singer’s performance known verbally. Specifically, though heckles and boos (see also: jeers).

The former, innocent Jojo may have let that slide, but this currently reinvented bad girl? Oh, out of the question. The show, part of Siwa’s Solid Pink Disco Pride Tour, was stopped cold. Take a look:

JoJo Siwa confronts crowd for booing her at NYC Pride concert:



“Who the living f*** just booed me? […] Respectfully, f*** you!” pic.twitter.com/lE3POKnTi0 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 1, 2024

“Who the living f*ck just booed me? Where the f*ck did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?” Siwa asked on Saturday, pacing across the stage in a huff.

Jojo then snatched a homemade sign from an audience member, before stating: “Respectfully, f*ck you!”

The internet reacts to viral video of Jojo

Siwa’s had quite the transitional year and it’s never easy to grow up under constant scrutiny. Thus, the occasional snap is pretty understandable. The internet agrees. Psych! I am lying about that last part:

I don’t think Jojo Siwa, who’s trying to make it as a grown up star, outside of her career with children, should be on a pride stage yelling “f*** you” at someone.



That ain’t the way to do it. — Jamie Lynn Vest ✨ (@_CallMeJamie) July 2, 2024

she wants to be a "bad girl" so bad but it's still coming off as childish and desperate 😭 — FREE PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) July 1, 2024

i just cant believe jojo siwa got booked for so many pride events. that’s so gutter — yaoi mandel (@menaezheri) July 2, 2024

That being said, some are coming to Siwa’s defense:

Who ever who booed jojo siwa at pride during her CONCERT you are CLASSLESS we have enought hate in this world !!! And at PRIDE of all places ??? classless to spread hate at such an event !!! — tori spelling news & updates (@blazedbratzdoll) July 1, 2024

JoJo Siwa's bold response at the NYC Pride concert demonstrates her resilience and commitment to standing up for herself. Confronting the crowd directly, she made it clear that disrespect won't be tolerated, affirming her strength and authenticity. — Raja Amir Official (@aamir_3444) July 2, 2024

how do we get people to disrespect Pride and the lgbtq+ community even more? ah yes we continue to give JoJo Siwa a platform… of course 👍🏼 https://t.co/aCViU3FOvi — e v 🥀 (@evelynmarieexx) July 2, 2024

The incident came on the heels of Jojo announcing the release of her new EP Guilty Pleasure on July 12th, so no matter what side of the issue you’re on, we can all agree: there’s no such thing as bad publicity.

