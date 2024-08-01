Fun fact: Ilona Maher’s sister created the term ‘Girl Dinner’

One of the joys of the world being caught up in Olympic fever is the things we learn fun facts about the participants. Well, a TikToker just figured out a fun fact about US rugby player Ilona Maher.

So, we all know the idea of Girl Dinner at this point, right? It’s a phenomenon, started on TikTok that suggests an ideal dinner for some girls is “crackers, cheese, fruits, something pickled, and maybe deli meats like prosciutto or salami.” Basically, an adult Lunchables without the Capri Sun.

Girl Dinner was first unleashed on the Earth in the TikTok below.

Of course, there was the famous song that came out of the phrase, but the above is Girl Dinner’s ground zero.

You may have noticed the name of the woman’s TikTok’s though: Olivia Maher. Hmmm, Maher. That’s Ilona Maher’s last name! Surely there are a great many Mahers out there, right? They could not possibly be related just because they are both females with the Maher surname. Incorrect!

TikToker @jennaredfield yesterday posted the fruits of her research into this topic.

She brings up how we all love Ilana Maher on TikTok, before asking viewers, “did you know her sister was literally the first person to make content about Girl Dinner?”

“It’s so crazy—I feel like maybe no one else knew this,” Jenna concludes. It’s an extremely fun discovery, and the internet at large is in awe of the Maher family’s various accomplishments.

Did you guys know Ilona Maher’s sister Olivia coined “Girl Dinner” ? — Liv (@heyitslivagain) July 30, 2024

Ilona's sister coined the phrase "girl dinner" and Ilona, like, invented rugby and equality?!

Maher family, I was not familiar with your game! pic.twitter.com/EmwQlB3HAe — Nicole (@Nicolemens) July 31, 2024

Y’all. Ilona Maher’s sister Olivia is literally the originator of the GIRL DINNER SOUND ON TIKTOK — Blondie Actual (@cpt_blondie) July 30, 2024

Just discovered Ilona Maher’s sister started ✨girl dinner✨

Do we have a new royal family? — Kayraelle (@heyykay47) July 30, 2024

There you have it. Who knows what other Olympic participant sleuthing will reveal in the coming weeks? Maybe Frederick Richards’ second cousin is hawk tuah girl?

Either way, we can now safely assume that Ilona Maher’s training meals consist exclusively of Girl Dinners. Breakfast of champions (that is dinner).

