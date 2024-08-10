‘This is how we cleaned at Safeway too’: Costco shopper catches workers disinfecting meat room. She’s surprised by what she sees

Most shoppers have blind trust that their local grocer closely follows safety regulations to keep their production area spotless. But two lucky Costco shoppers caught a behind-the-scenes look at what actually happens when workers do a deep clean.

In a TikTok with over a million views, Amy (@amybalsam0) snapped a clip through the window of an employee door to the meat room. The room was covered top to bottom in white foam—presumably disinfectant—and hosed down by a worker. The disinfectant drained into a slit on the floor.

“I’m very impressed,” Amy said in the clip. “I’d like to clean my kitchen like that.”

Viewers appreciate the meat room protocol

Viewers were equally as shocked by the thoroughness of Costco’s cleaning protocol, discussing the clip in the comments.

“I’m about to start buying at Costco now because of this,” one commenter said.

“Thats why i love costco meat!!! Clean always,” another wrote.

Other commenters who said they worked at Costco emphasized that the warehouse is extremely strict about its cleanliness and revealed that the meat room gets a detailed cleaning every single day.

“I used to work at Costco and they are really strict about their cleaning and everything is always inspected. It’s impressive actually,” one wrote.

“Costco is crazy clean. Even the air vents needed to be cleaned,” another said.

“I worked at Costco and I could promise you this true. Very very very strict,” a third added.

Other retailers practice daily deep cleaning

According to viewers, Costco isn’t the only retailer that undergoes daily deep cleaning.

“Whole Foods kitchen is immaculate as well!” one noted.

“We did this at Publix in the deli every night,” a second said.

But grocery stores don’t have much choice in the matter. Grocery store cleaning regulations vary slightly from state to state, standard protocol typically includes nightly disinfecting of food preparation areas. According to Building Services Inc., neglecting these protocols and the store could face a failed inspection.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amy via TikTok comment and to Costco via media contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.