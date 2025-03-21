Aaron Paul has extremely healthy Internet habits—unlike the rest of us

With the release of his new mind-bending, science-fiction thriller Ash, Aaron Paul sat down with us to discuss the film through a series of internet and app-focused questions.

So, is Aaron lurking in any subreddits? And what’s his favorite Breaking Bad theory he’s read online? Watch the video below to find out just how addicted he is to the internet.

DAILY DOT: What’s the first website or app you check every morning?

AARON PAUL: You know what? In the mornings, I try not to because I have two kiddos, and I don’t sleep with my phone near my bed. So maybe after I drop off the kids at school, I would have to say Instagram because, you know, seeing all my friends.

Do you follow or lurk in any subreddits on Reddit?

I do not, but I’m a fan of Reddit because it’s like real, true, passionate fan base. Honestly, the last time I was on Reddit was when I did an AMA. Nothing against Reddit. Love you, Reddit.

Did you Google anything to prepare for your role as Brion in Ash?

In truth, no, I didn’t. I had just gotten done playing an astronaut on a Black Mirror episode called Beyond the Sea, and it was a back-to-back gig. They’re both astronauts, so yeah, no Google Search needed.

What’s your go-to album to stream while you’re on set?

I had a Walkman back in the day, or when iPods just came out, I would play music on set, just to kind of prep, to get into that headspace. What was so unique about this particular movie, Ash, is directed by Flying Lotus—who’s an amazing musician—and he did all the score for this movie as well.

And so he would play some of the music that he’s created for the movie in between takes, and also just, you know, ominous kind of sounds that were just vibrating through speakers on the soundstage in between setups. So, he just really was able to set the tone in such a unique way.

What’s your favorite fan theory you’ve read online about Breaking Bad?

Oh god. I mean, still to this day, people ask me, “When’s the next season, bro?” We finished that show so long ago, over a decade ago!

It was a funny bit for people to say that Malcolm in the Middle was a prequel to Breaking Bad. I was a big fan of that show and of what Bryan [Cranston] did. You know, he’s the hardest worker in the room—but also the most immature person I’ve ever met. No offense, Bryan. I say that with love and respect.

Ash hits theaters nationwide this Friday, March 21st.

