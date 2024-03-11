Al Pacino read the winner for the Best Picture Oscar in the most anti-climactic way imaginable—and yes, it’s now a meme

The 96th Annual Academy Awards were on last night and it was a treasure trove of memeable moments. From Messi the dog’s triumphant appearance to John Cena bearing it all on stage, there was no shortage of viral scenes at Hollywood’s biggest night—some of which overshadowed the awards themselves.

Still, everything was on track (and even on time, a rarity for the program) moving forward when the time came for the final, biggest award of the evening to be revealed: Best Picture.

On hand to present was living legend Al Pacino, who was granted the honor in celebration of the 50th anniversary of The Godfather: Part II’s historic win. The icon took to the stage with the envelope in hand, and—with absolutely no pretense or decorum—just read the name of the winner. Like, just said it.

No preamble. No reading of the nominees. No video packages. Just straight up said it.

The actor arrived at the microphone and simply said, “Only one will take the award for Best Picture. And, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer? Yes.”

There was a pause and awkward silence after the actor read out the name of the film, with even the orchestra seemingly confused as to whether or not they should begin playing once the audience answered with scattered applause.

Eventually, the cast and crew of Oppenheimer made it onto the stage to accept the award.

Of the moment, host Jimmy Kimmel jokingly said, “I guess he’s never watched an awards show before. It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it’s supposed to go […] down to ‘And the Oscar goes to…’ But not Al Pacino! God bless him.”

And naturally, viewers had an absolutely field day with the purely chaotic way the biggest award of the evening had been announced with such little pomp and circumstance, taking to X and TikTok to share their best reactions:

I’m obsessed with the way Al Pacino announced Oppenheimer as Best Picture. couldn’t have been more chaotic or confusing lol



“Best Picture…uh, I have to go to the envelope for that. And I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/a0hNQ4ZP7j — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino was like “who gave me this card? Why am I here?? What’s going on? OPPENHEIMER!” — aaron. (@ayroned) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino just going “uh yeah Oppenheimer” lmaooo perfect ending no notes — yc (@yc) March 11, 2024

if I was al pacino and my only oscar was for scent of a woman I also wouldn't take that shit serious — Sylvian (#1 Skinamarink Fan) (@TheAlexSylvian) March 11, 2024

al pacino announcing best picturepic.twitter.com/fLUXolEpgd — ‎scar🕷️ (@oceanicjack23) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino did not give a fuck and didn't read the nominees that's a true 83 year old man — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 11, 2024

thank you Al Pacino for wrapping it up 5 mins early. goodnight team. pic.twitter.com/pzwBgzem3N — grace (@gracesftdt) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino announcing Oppenheimer’s best picture win with the casualness of announcing what he wants to eat for dinner at Chili’s is why I watch The Oscars — The Girl With the Garfield Tattoo (@shelbyboring) March 11, 2024

This is now a GIF of Al Pacino presenting Best Picture at the Oscars: pic.twitter.com/00tGoRvLck — Scott Thomas (he / him / his) (@OGScottieT) March 11, 2024

al pacino delivering best picture like it’s a riddle — katie k (she/they) (@katiejk) March 11, 2024

al pacino gives the most anti-climactic oscar win ever lmaoo 😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMw9UixJEP — Fall of Legends (@malikuzumakii) March 11, 2024

For Al Pacino to make me question for even a second that Oppenheimer won Best Picture and bring stakes to the final moments of the ceremony??? The best actor of all time!!! — Chris Murphy (@christress) March 11, 2024

the cast of Oppenheimer after hearing Al Pacino casually drop “my eyes see Oppenheimer?”#Oscars #Oscars2024pic.twitter.com/x8YTvBiGIR — T (@teewatterss) March 11, 2024

Al Pacino stumbled out of bed, walked onstage, opened an envelope, and said the name of the winner. This is the ideal award presenter. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) March 11, 2024

I vote we have Al Pacino read every award winner at the next Academy Awards so the show can be all of 15 minutes long.