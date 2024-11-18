Newsletter: 🚘 4 expert tips from a carjacking victim

Featured Video

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories are about: a woman who shared preventative advice after getting carjacked, why the “Prosecute Fauci” slogan has gained momentum this month, a viral trick for preventing house fires , and an explainer about the always relevant “I Love Video Games” meme .

After that, Mikael has a “One Dumb Conspiracy” column for you.

Until next time,

— K.D.

Advertisement

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

In the aftermath of a traumatic carjacking, a woman has gone viral on TikTok for her advice on how to prevent it from happening to others.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene are all in.

➤ READ MORE

Advertisement

A father on TikTok shared how having these potentially life-saving products on hand made a huge difference .



➤ READ MORE

“Me too” carries a lot of weight here.

Advertisement

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Advertisement

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

Conspiracy theorists react with conspiracy theories to InfoWars shutdown

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.



🛒 This Walmart shopper got a non-functioning shopping cart. Then they headed over to WD-40 aisle .



🤔 One delivery customer placed a DoorDash order from a restaurant called “Tender Shack.” But when they received their meal, it was in some peculiar packaging .



🚗 An expert says you shouldn’t buy a Chevrolet Trailblazer—for this specific reason .



🦷 Children with special needs—from sensory to behavioral issues—are being charged an extra fee at the dentist . A mom learned this on a recent visit to the dentist with her child. And she is crying foul.



🍓 A customer who took a chance on a Good Humor strawberry shortcake ice cream bar found the “good” in Good Humor to be debatable .



✏️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s a look at the wild history of fanfic censorship.

Advertisement

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU LOVE VIDEO GAMES?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

Advertisement

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Now, that’s a wicked review 😉

Advertisement

🎶 Now Playing: “Sink Into The Underground” by CKY 🎶



