‘Never again getting ice cream from a gas station’: Customer demands answers after opening strawberry shortcake ice cream

A customer who took a chance on a Good Humor strawberry shortcake ice cream bar found the “good” in Good Humor to be debatable.

The mini-review in TikTok form came from creator babytank251 (@babytank251), which has amassed more than 103,000 views on a video put up on Oct. 29.

In the video, the creator declares, “Never again getting ice cream from a gas station,” initially showing him outside of a gas station convenience store holding the ice cream bar in question.

Is strawberry shortcake ice cream disappointing?

The packaging looks promising, pledging that it’s “sustainably sourced” and boasting “no artificial growth hormones used on cows.” It also trumpets that it has a signature cake coating.

The Good Humor site declares the treat to be “America’s favorite strawberry shortcake bar!” It bases that on sales for a 52-week period ending in December 2017.

But the creator didn’t find that to be the case.

They pan the video to show that they’ve already opened the packaging and taken a bite. It appears icy and perhaps of a different consistency than they expected. Wordlessly, the video continues with a pan to show the store where it came from and then back down at the ice cream bar in question.

The caption accompanying the video reads: “Bra wtf is this.” This communicates the TikToker’s degree of discontent.

A Reddit user is also disappointed

On Reddit last year, a user went to r/icecream to ask, “Did Good Humor recently change the recipe for their strawberry shortcakes?”

That person went on to write, “I recently bought a new box of strawberry shortcakes, and they’re completely different from how I remember.” They offered three bullet points to explain the gripe:

The strawberry flavor tastes more artificial.

The coating is thinner, not soft and cakey, and tastes strongly of coconut.

The color is a bright and unnatural red.

“I haven’t been able to confirm my suspicion that they changed (degraded imo, probably to cut costs) the recipe or at least the production,” they went on to say. “However, I had a few strawberry shortcakes left in my freezer from maybe two months ago, and they were just like I remember, highlighting the differences I listed.”

The redditor then promised to throw the remaining ones out. One respondent noted, “I just bought a box and am extremely disappointed. Definitely a change in flavor.”

Someone else contributed, “Taste less like a crumb coat and more like soggy coconut shavings.” That person then revealed. “I just ate six because why not and I’m on box 2; these things really use to be better.”

The review prompted some responses from commenters.

“Okay can we all agree these do not taste the same as when we all were kids,” one assessed. “I’ve tried them all and it’s just not the same.”

“They took the ice cream out of it,” someone else chimed in. “It has a thin layer of fake cookies on the outside. It’s just trash now, but they kept the picture on the front.”

Another commenter claimed it was “more ICE than CREAM,” which got some laughing emojis from the creator in response.

“That brand is just horrible,” one offered. “They’re always freezer burnt tasting.”

That also prompted the creator to respond, “That was my first and last bite.”

