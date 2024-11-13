Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A woman showing off a bizarre hotel bathroom that is baffling people online, a left-wing conspiracy theory about the 2024 election, a man calling out Pepsi after noticing something unusual about Mountain Dew bottles , and an explainer of the Crying Wojak meme .

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman is going viral after showing viewers the absurdly funky set-up of her hotel’s bathroom . Is it innovative or strange?

A conspiracy theory circulating among liberals claims that Starlink satellites owned by billionaire Elon Musk may have altered the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

🥤 WTF

Man calls out Pepsi after noticing something unusual floating in all the Mountain Dew bottles

No one wants to suddenly discover that there is something floating in their favorite beverage . Especially if they have recently consumed a large amount of said beverage.

😭 MEMES

The Crying Wojak meme perfectly captures online melancholy

This meme face takes the original Wojak and changes the forehead lines to form a furrowed brow, reddens the eyes, and adds a grimacing mouth along with more lines around here and the eyes to express an emotion like anger .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

How Stan Twitter reacted to the biggest Grammys surprises and snubs

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍬 This mom found something strange in her kid’s Halloween candy . Could it be cause for concern?

☕ A Dunkin’ customer is going viral on TikTok after sharing a bizarre encounter she witnessed between a worker and their manager.

🏡 Yikes. A woman who booked an Airbnb eight months in advance is accusing her host of trying to raise the price after learning of an event taking place in the area.

🚗 A Hertz customer recorded a dispute he had with an employee of the chain over car mileage.

🥗 This Target shopper who bought expired Primal Kitchen salad dressing from the store is now warning against shopping for groceries there .

💻 From the Daily Dot archive: Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on ?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Those facial expressions said it all 😂

