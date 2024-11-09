‘Are you staying at an Ikea?’: Woman checks into her hotel room. Then she notices something unusual about her bathroom

A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing viewers the funky set-up of her hotel’s bathroom.

User @keyhunters3 said that this was the “first time” in her life she’s ever seen something like this. Then she showed viewers the bathroom in question.

Upon opening the bathroom door, viewers could see a sink and a bathtub. “But then, the toilet is in a separate room,” @keyhunters3 remarked. “And the door is the same one.”

What’s up with this hotel bathroom’s architecture?

In other words, there were two frames for one door. The same door that allowed her to get into the bathroom was the same one used to close off the bathroom.

So, it’d be impossible for users to have total privacy—either they could use the shower and sink in peace (while the toilet room’s door remained open) or use the toilet (while the bathroom door remained open).

“Is this normal?” @keyhunters3 asked viewers. “I have never seen this in my life.” As of Saturday, her video had amassed more than 389,400 views.

Are doors like this common at most hotels?

According to some Reddit users, they are. In the r/mildlyinteresting subreddit, one poster said he was staying at a hotel that had a similar layout. But it’s possible that this type of design layout is more common outside of the United States.

“I encountered this as Hotel Chopin in Prague,” one redditor shared. “First time I’d ever seen a door function like that. I thought it was pretty damn cool.”

“I’ve seen this before at a hotel in Wales,” another added.

“Yeah, loads of these in the United Kingdom,” a third commenter said.

In another, similar subreddit where viewers discussed this design, one redditor noted that this type of set-up is more common in upscale hotels. But that might not be totally true, on both Reddit and TikTok, many viewers said that the hotel bathrooms at the Holiday Inn look like this.

“This bathroom door in the Holiday Inn can close in two positions,” read one Reddit post—from the same subreddit—from three years ago.

Others confirmed that international Holiday Inn chains have similar set-ups.

“This is the setup I had at holiday inn I stayed at in England,” one user said. “It was fine since I was traveling alone but I think it would have been weird if my family was with.”

Viewers react to funky bathroom design

In the comments section of @keyhunters3’s video, a number of users praised the ingenuity of the designer or engineer who came up with the idea of a double-hinged door. As one user pointed out, a set-up like this would allow one patron to use the sink, while another has privacy in the toilet.

So even if viewers haven’t seen a bathroom with a two-hinged door set-up themselves, many appeared to be fans.

“I’ve never seen that before but it’s pretty clever,” one woman wrote.

“I actually love this. It makes so much sense, especially in a hotel,” another added. “You can use the toilet, but everyone else can still use the sink, outlets, and mirror to get ready.”

“That’s so cool,” a third user wrote.

Others, however, were more hesitant about this idea. What if, for instance, one person wanted total privacy in the bathroom and someone simultaneously else needed to use the sink? In that case, a set-up like this would leave at least one person exposed.

“What if one person is in the bath and another in the toilet,” one viewer asked. “No privacy for the bath person.”

“The engineer in me thinks this is genius. The bathroom user in me hates it,” another wrote.

“WHAT IF 2 PEOPLE ARE IN THERE? ONE SHOWERING AND ONE POOPING. ONE PERSON WON’T HAVE PRIVACY,” a third woman exclaimed.

And the design shocked one user so much that they expressed doubt the content creator was even at a hotel.

“Are you staying at an Ikea?” the commenter quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to @keyhunters3 via TikTok comment.

