‘It’s very TJ Max-imalist’: Viewers criticize House on Zillow’s wild interior

One TikTioker made a very colorful discovery on Zillow and took to the app to tell his viewers all about it.

In a viral video that has racked up 66,000 likes, user Jonathan Carson (@hellomynamesjon) showed users the find: A $1.5 million, 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom home in Edmond, Oklahoma.

But the mansion, which boasts 4,884 square feet, didn’t become the talk of TikTok because of its size. Instead, the extremely gaudy interior decor caught the content creator’s eye.

“I know it looks cute but this house is not for the faint of heart,” Carson began his video tour of the home.

As soon as the photos of the inside of the home appear, it is clear why.

“Is that a Gucci Hippo or a Rhino,” he asked while showing a photo of what appears to be a black, fuzzy dining room set adorned with a lime green Gucci statute.

The TikToker also pointed out that the table had fake grass on it before continuing onto what appeared to be a sitting room.

“This emoji thing over here, I thought it was a balloon,” he said. “Ah, no it is a sculpture. A permanent installment.”

The home also had lollipop and lip sculptures and an alligator incense holder.

“It’s a lot,” Carson continued. “Patterns. Patterns. Patterns. I see a pattern here.”

The pattern was indeed clear: For this family, the old adage of “less is more” went right out of the window. For them, more was more.

“It’s very TJ-maximalist,” the TikToker said.

And users in the comments section entirely concurred.

“Someone won the lottery and didn’t know how to act,” one user said.

“It’s like living in a panic attack,” user Darla wrote.

“Proof that money cannot buy taste,” another declared.

Some, however, tried to find a more positive spin.

“I mean it isn’t boring,” one commenter said.

“The glass is half full,” Carson responded.

TikToker Jonathan Carson’s hilarious home property reviews have garnered him over 300,000 followers and millions of likes on the app. The Daily Dot reached out to him via email.