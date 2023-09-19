‘Ppl r so careless’: Zara customer shares why you should never buy white clothes in stores

A user on TikTok has gone viral after issuing a warning to Zara customers: be very careful buying white clothes.

In a video with over 4.1 million views, TikTok user Kleida (@lovebite3333) shows a rack of white shirts at a Zara location. Each one has makeup around the collar of the shirt.

“Pov trying to buy a white top at Zara,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

Customers wearing makeup while trying on clothes is a common problem for retail workers. Just last month, a Target worker went viral after noting that someone had accidentally covered a white tennis skirt in fake tan while trying it on.

In the comments section, many users alleged that finding clothes covered in makeup at Zara was not unexpected, with several citing their own less-than-pleasant experiences in the store.

“…My friend today was [searching] for a open back top and she found the perfect white one in Zara but all the sizes were w lipstick and mascara on,” claimed a user.

“I once bought a stained white shirt from Zara, tried to return it and they wouldn’t let me because I ‘should’ve checked’ before I bought it,” shared another.

“When i see the cutest tshirt on sale in my size and then i see makeup overall and understand why is it on sale,” offered a third.

In a TikTok direct message exchange with the Daily Dot, Kleida said she comes across clothes with makeup stains all the time.

“Most of the times I go shopping, I find dirty clothes with makeup stains—not only at Zara, but other stores too,” she detailed. That said, she says she has never inadvertently bought one of these items because “I’m really careful and check the items well before purchasing.”

Back on her TikTok, others claimed that their local stores had methods of preventing this issue from occurring in the first place.

“In Singapore, they have display clothing and will give you a new packaged item from storage after you’ve bought it,” said a commenter. “Really great tbh!”

“That’s why in our place, they don’t let you try on white tshirts. Instead you get a colored shirt with your desired size and try it on,” revealed a second. “If it fits—buy the white shirt with the size you want.”

“In japan before entering fitting rooms the staff will give u a coverup for the face so it wont stain clothes,” detailed an additional TikToker. This is true—in many Japanese stores, people will be provided with a head cover to prevent makeup from being transferred to the clothes they are trying on.

Then again, some users said that customers need to take more responsibility for the clothes they try on.

“Literally dont know why its so difficult for people to hold the top away from their face when they try it on,” stated a user.

“I never wear makeup when I’m going shopping,” shared a further user. “Fresh face and comfy clothes only.”

In Kleida’s case, she has advice for viewers trying to avoid this issue.

“Double check [your] clothes before buying for stains or manufacture problems,” she stated. “It will save [you] a lot of time and headaches from trying to return them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Zara via email.