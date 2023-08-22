‘I seee this way too much’: Target style worker calls out customers who wear makeup while trying on clothes

In a viral TikTok video, a Target worker shared one of the customer behaviors that most bother her when working in the clothing section.

In the clip, Daisy (@daisy_1400) films herself during her work shift at Target, wearing her Target red shirt and a name badge.

She is stationed in the store’s Styles section, meaning Daisy works in the clothing area. As she’s dealing with the clothes, Daisy comes across an off-putting piece of clothing—a white tennis skirt that’s completely stained by a brown fake tan.

“All I have to say is, ‘Hi, fake tan.’ Wow, you guys are truly disgusting people,” Daisy says in the clip.

The skirt appears to be part of Target’s Joy Lab brand, which focuses on women’s athletic apparel.

While there are many tips and tricks out there about how to remove makeup stains from clothes, once clothes are stained, Target is unlikely to put them back out on the floor since shoppers won’t want to buy a stained item, and it’s unsanitary.

The video has garnered more than 16,000 views and over 55 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“Working in style be like….” the caption read.

Many commenters who also work in clothing retail shared similar experiences.

“I seee this way to much it’s really sad how many things I gotta remove because of things being on them,” a top comment read.

“The amount of clothes I have to damage out due to deodorant stains & fake tan , is INSANE,” a person said.

“Do NOT try on bathing suits if you’re on your period. i beg y’all,” another wrote.

A fellow Target employee claimed that working in the beauty section can be worse than working in the Styles section.

“Beauty was worse girl people would leave so much shit everywhere ! Like it makes me not want to buy anything!!! They open packages and put it back,” the person commented.

Another shared a truly atrocious horror story.

“1 time a guest shit in a cart and covered it up with clothes and ditched it in style I also was the one who was forced to clean it,” they said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Daisy via TikTok comment and to Target via email.