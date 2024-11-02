‘I knew YouTube Kids was bad’: Mom issues warning after child reveals something disturbing about YouTube show

Many parents allow their children to browse YouTube Kids, thinking that only well-vetted content makes it to the platform. However, one mom is warning others that some of the content for kids is disturbing.

In a video with over 17.6 million views, TikToker Kristin Knighton (@kristinknighton) says that she first noticed something was off when her son started coming into her bedroom between 9pm and 1am.

“He’s crying, and he gives me a hug, and when I ask him what’s wrong, he says, ‘I just love you,’” Knighton says. “I started thinking he was sleepwalking.”

She says his “off-character” behavior escalated when he asked her one morning during breakfast, “Can you die happy?”

“Then he said, ‘Can you die happy so I don’t have to kill you?’” she continues. She says she asked him if he wants her to die to which he responded, “No, but the show says you have to die happy.”

Knighton says she asked her son what show he was referring to, and he just said “The dragon show on YouTube.”

“Now he’s not supposed to be watching YouTube. Last time he was on YouTube Kids, there was a little cartoon telling my son to go run and jump in front of cars,” she says. “Pay attention to what your kids are watching.”

Is YouTube Kids really child-friendly?

According to YouTube, YouTube Kids is vetted using “a mix of automated filters built by our engineering teams, human review, and feedback from parents to protect our youngest users online.”

However, some viewers say that shows disguised as children’s programs sometimes slip through the cracks.

“I knew YouTube kids was bad when they had ‘happy tree friends’ on there,” one writes. For context, Happy Tree Friends is a once-viral cartoon that depicts cute forest creatures dying or becoming disfigured in several extreme accidents.

“Yeah no youtube needs to have better surveillance of what ppl put on their site. cause like poppy playtime and huggy wuggy are preteen-early teens genre. NOT children,” another says.

“And it really sucks bc you can’t ‘block’ any channels you can only click ‘not interested’ or ‘don’t recommend channels,’” a third adds.

Parents respond

In the comments section, other parents offer Knighton advice on what to do next.

“Please take him to therapy, not because he will do something wrong but It will help him so he doesn’t will have to fall in the night terrors, be aware of his mental health. You are doing amazing,” one writes.

“I took iPads away. Going back to dvds and playing chess, coloring books, etc. if we were fine without the iPads they’ll be ok,” another suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Knighton via email and Instagram direct message. We also contacted YouTube via email.



