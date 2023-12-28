‘This is kinda embarrassing’: 22-year-old brings ‘fairy bread’ they made to workplace. No one wants to eat it

Many consider it a delicacy, but would you eat fairy bread if it was left for you in the workplace? That was the dilemma TikToker Prince (@zingerburgerbox) faced after his fairy bread was snubbed at his corporate job.

“No one wanted to eat the fairy bread I made for my work morning tea,” the on-screen text read on the now-viral TikTok as the camera panned to Prince’s untouched dish. For those uninitiated, fairy bread is essentially bread with butter and sprinkles—but the commenters on Prince’s TikTok were less than enthusiastic about the sweet treat.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zingerburgerbox/video/7309638376913652994

“This is killing me because I feel bad but at the same time I don’t blame them,” one commenter admitted. “Fairy bread made by yourself is the only way,” another added. “Fairy bread made by others gives me the ick.”

Sadly, a third commenter knew Prince’s plight all too well. “One time i made fairy bread for lunch at work and i got laughed at,” they revealed. “It’s okay, we can start a support group.”

But not everyone was empathetic, as a fourth commenter added, “Bread butter and sprinkles versus literal pastries… if you’re confused I don’t think you’re trustworthy.”

Prince didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

This video is part of a larger pattern on TikTok where Gen Zs document the slightly unorthodox and unique habits they bring into the workplace. One Walgreens employee, for instance, called out their boss for implying that their personal life should be secondary to their job, as she emphasized, “I work to live, NOT live to work.” Another office worker shared how she was encouraged to work in person “for the culture,” only to discover she was the only one who showed up.

And it was only recently that TikToker Brielle went viral for struggling with the 9-5 lifestyle.

“I don’t have time to do anything. I don’t,” she despaired. “I wanna shower, eat my dinner, and go to sleep. I don’t have time or energy to cook my dinner, either. Like, I don’t have energy to work out, like that’s out the window, like, I’m so upset!”

It might seem like it’s only fairy bread, but nothing exists in a vacuum, and if anything, this fairy bread situation suggests the Gen Z worker divide is wider than ever.