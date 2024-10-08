‘I would’ve went full Karen mode’: Xfinity customer says worker kicked her out at closing time. She was already there for over an hour asking for help

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing her sister’s experience with cellphone store Xfinity. In the clip, which featured a Burger King mukbang, @pettyprincessa shared her sister’s story via on-screen text.

Featured Video

“If you work at T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, Verizon please read this,” the creator began. “You get off at 7 and there’s 3 customers in your store. The clock strikes 7, do you kick the customers out or what do you do?”

What happened?

After posing this hypothetical, the creator explained that her sister went into Xnfinity and was being attended to. However, the creator claims that her sister was “kicked out” as soon as it was closing time.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry I used to work for MetroPCS and Sprint and that’s so crazy for me,” she wrote before adding, “UNACCEPTABLE.”

In the video’s caption, the TikToker provided more context, saying that her sister was “1 hour deep in the process” and that she “didn’t get there 15 minutes before closing.”

She continued, “I say process bc the person helping her had no idea how to do their job bc we found out the next day they ended up cancelling the line of service instead of upgrading the device.”

“I was livid when she told me,” she added. “I would’ve went Karen mode ASAP.”

Advertisement

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

#fyp #fy #foryoupageofficiall #foryoupageofficiall #foryoupage❤️❤️ #mukbang ♬ original sound – PettyPrincessa @pettyprincessa I need to add * MY SISTER was 1 hr deep into the process so she didnt get there 15 mins before closing lol & i say processs bc the person helping her had no idea how to do their job bc we found out the next day they ended up cancelling the line of service instead of upgrading the device ! THOUGHTS?!? i was livid when she told me , i wouldve went KAREN mode asap lol. @lupizzg #fyp

The clip amassed 121,300 views. Numerous commenters encouraged the sister to call corporate, with one adding, “If you’re in the door before closing time, they have to serve you.”

Advertisement

Numerous workers from Verizon and T-Mobile also gave their opinions. Some said they were committed to completing the task at hand no matter what the time, while others claimed they had formal and informal in-store policies about not undertaking a big task like an upgrade with less than one hour until closing time.

“It definitely depends on what the issue is,” one Verizon worker said. “But you’re also not supposed to be refusing people if they are already in the store or having people in if you’re closing.”

Xfinity didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and email.

She isn’t the only disgruntled Xfinity customer

This isn’t the first time Xfinity has sparked outrage on TikTok. In February 2024, TikToker Soph (@notwxsoph) described how Xfinity nearly doubled her internet bill from $55 to $95. However, when she tried to call the phone line for assistance, she was told the company was closed for a holiday. Things got worse when she discovered what holiday it was closed for.

Advertisement

“Groundhog Day?! I don’t even think dentist offices are closed for Groundhog Day, and they close for like every day,” she exclaimed.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.