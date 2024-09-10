Nikocado Avocado shocked fans by revealing that he’s been off camera for a lot longer than anybody thought for a “social experiment.” The YouTuber spent the last seven months on hiatus, but it turns out that for over a year prior to the break, he had been uploading pre-recorded videos as he worked to lose 250 pounds.

In early September, he revealed the end results of what he’s calling his “greatest social experiment” in a new video.

What happened to Nikocado Avocado?

According to Avocado, real name Nicholas Perry, he had been playing his audience the whole time. He made a name for himself with his “Mukbang” videos, which show an individual consuming large amounts of food while talking to viewers, but now implies that this was all part of his experiment.

“While everybody pointed and laughed at me for over-consuming food, I was in total control the entire time,” he says. “In reality, people are completely absorbed with Internet personalities and obsessively watch their content. That is where a deeper level of over-consumption lies—and it’s the parallel I wanted to make.”

Over two years, he spaced out pre-recorded videos to make it appear as though nothing has changed. Meanwhile, he worked to significantly alter his appearance, including shaving his head so that people wouldn’t recognize him in public.

YouTube Mukbangs

Following the big reveal, Perry performed another of his Mukbangs with a large platter of noodles. This content genre first became popular in South Korea in the early 2010s before spreading to the rest of the world. Nikocado Avocado was one of the first Americans to hop onto the trend after he left the vegan YouTuber scene in 2016.

These videos can educate people on regional cuisine and food culture as the hosts answer questions and generally interact with fans while they eat. Perry often enjoyed themed meals in his entries, such as large fast food orders from local or national restaurants.

Nickocado Avocado’s ‘social experiment’

Under a culture that remains deeply hostile to people who don’t fit into rigid body size and shape standards, viewers and general haters often attacked Perry for his weight gain over the years. Even those who acted concerned left nasty comments on his videos predicting his early death.

Starting in 2022, Perry launched a plan to lose a massive amount of weight over two years as he fooled the public into thinking he was unable to do so. On May 10, 2024, he even released a video saying he was giving up on weight loss, calling the attempt a failure.

On September 6, a new video revealed the truth. He claimed to have been playing the long game in order to make a point about social media.

“Today, I woke up from a very long dream, and I also woke up having lost 250 pounds off of my body,” he announced. “And just yesterday, people were calling me fat and sick and boring and irrelevant. People are the most messed-up creatures on the entire planet, and yet I’ve still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”

However, some internet users aren’t so sure that the ‘experiment’ is anything impressive. After all, it’s not news that people are mean online and obsessed with content creators.

Internet response and memes

For the most part, however, Perry is impressing people with both the physical changes and ability to fool everyone so thoroughly over such a long period of time. The deception has some people comparing him to anime villains, while others are happy for him as long as he’s happy with himself and feeling good in his body.

Plenty of folks are also making jokes about having “no excuse” for not losing weight now that Nikacado Avocado has transformed so drastically, but keep in mind that there is no moral imperative to be thin. Differences in hormones, metabolism, and environmental factors make changing one’s weight more difficult for many people.

Also, be aware that attempting to lose this much weight in a relatively short period can be dangerous. Always consult with medical professionals before attempting such a drastic physical change.

Related memes:

