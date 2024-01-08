‘I know he told everyone in the back’: Woman gets revenge on server after receiving ‘world’s rudest’ service

Dick’s Last Resort is a restaurant known for having rude staff. This is not a mark against them; rather, it’s something they embrace wholeheartedly, claiming on their website that they’ve been “putting the F.U. in FUN since 1985.”

This rudeness takes multiple forms. Staff members will mock customers as they order, give guests paper hats, write disparaging remarks on their tablecloths, and take any opportunity they can to make fun of their visitors.

Recently, one of those visitors was TikTok user Madison (@ugh_madison). Madison has previously made waves on the internet with her videos in which she attempts to stay as long as possible in one business, such as when she spent 26 hours in Anytime Fitness, or her videos in which she works for a business without being employed by them.

Madison took the opportunity to document her trip to Dick’s Last Resort and the various ways the staff decided to torment her. This included making fun of her, tying her to her chair, throwing napkins at her, and more.

At the end of the meal, the staff member gives her a broom to clean up after herself. At this point, she gives them a surprise—she pays entirely with pennies.

“No. The f***? You’re not,” the server says, clearly in shock. For Madison to pay with pennies, she requires several boxes, with each penny reveal leading to stunned shock from the staff member. “I hate you so f***ing much.”

Madison’s video currently has over 26.8 million views.

After the reveal, Madison makes it up to the server by tipping them $100.

“At least you made it worth it,” the server says. “I would’ve followed you out to the street and fought you.”

@ugh_madison Paying with pennies at the worlds rudest restaurant!! dont think they liked it😭 ♬ original sound – ugh madison

In the comments section, users complimented Madison on her bold move.

“The out of character shock after seeing the pennies,” said a user.

“I know he told everyone in the back and they definitely respected the penny move,” added another. “Suprised nobody has done it yet.”

“The way the pennies had them STRUGGLING to not break character,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dick’s Last Resort via website contact form and Madison via Instagram direct message.