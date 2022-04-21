‘This is every server’s dream’: Dick’s Last Resort worker calls out customer for not tipping well￼

In a viral TikTok video, a Dick’s Last Resort server calls out a customer for not tipping well, sparking debate in the comments.

Dick’s Last Resort is a chain of restaurants known for their intentionally rude staff that will roast customers for laughs. TikTok creators @BoozeBoys made multiple videos of their experience at the restaurant, but one sparked debate in the comments when a server complained about a poor tip.

“When you go to a restaurant and they give you free stuff, you should tip on the free stuff you got as well. Lady, thank you for being horrible. Next time, go to McDonald’s and have it your way,” the server shouts at another table across the restaurant.

“What’d she tip?” one of the TikTokers asks.

“Shitty,” the worker responds as he walks away.

The rest of the video shows the TikTokers’ server cracking jokes at them as they order, and another server throwing ice at one of them.

The video received over 12.6 million views and sparked discussion about the experience for both customers and workers in the comments.

Several users said that they would be too sensitive to handle the service.

“Who else doesn’t go to those places because of low self esteem?” one user said.

“I’d go here thinking i’d have fun and then get my feelings hurt,” another said.

However, others pointed out that the servers might not be joking, using the server who complained about their tip as an example.

“They like working there cuz they can be honest with their customers … he wasn’t acting about the tip he was serious,” one user argued.

“The first one wasn’t an act,” another user said.

Several viewers claimed that they would love to work there, because they wouldn’t have to hold anything back.

“I think this restaurant done found the loophole,” one user said.

“I really want to work there,” another said.

“This is every server’s dream,” a third user chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dick’s Last Resort via their website.

