‘They’ve been talking to each other, plotting against me’: Recruiter says coworkers ‘ambushed’ her about how she scheduled interviews

An employee who does recruiting work recently went viral on TikTok after sharing that her coworkers reportedly complained about her behind her back to management.

Jonesy (@oohsojonesy) uploaded the three-minute clip, in which she told viewers about how her coworkers supposedly “ambushed” her over how she communicates with potential hires. As of Monday morning, her video had over 59,200 views.

Jonesy said that her troubles started after she received a last-minute meeting request. When she logged onto the call, she said that her manager, two other recruiters, and their manager were on it.

“It turns out that these two recruiters and their manager, they’ve been talking to each other, plotting against me,” Jonesy said.

Their gripe? Jonesy said that the two recruiters had a problem with the way she “schedul[ed] candidates.” Jonesy said that her primary method of communication with candidates is email. Her coworkers, however, said that they wanted her to contact candidates by phone.

But Jonesy said that her coworkers never brought this issue to her directly. Instead, they decided to complain about it behind her back.

“It completely caught me off guard,” Jonesy said, adding that she works for multiple recruiters and fields hundreds of potential candidates.

According to Jonesy, the recruiters requested phone calls instead of email because they wanted to be updated on whether candidates would show up to interviews. In response, Jonesy said that she always updates recruiters on the statuses of potential hires, and that it’s ultimately out of her control if they accept a meeting request and later do a no-show.

“That’s not my fault,” Jonesy said. “I did everything on my end.”

Jonesy said that she felt like the recruiters were trying to get her to do their jobs for them. Her job, she said, is to set up the interviews and confirm the appointments. The recruiters, meanwhile, are tasked with contacting the candidates they’re interested in.

Jonesy concluded the video by saying that the conversation didn’t end on a good note. She said that the recruiters were angry she did not agree to follow up with every single candidate by phone. Moreover, those same recruiters have since ceased communicating through their work chat and only correspond via email—a move that Jonesy speculated was done in retaliation to the meeting.

A number of viewers urged Jonesy to meticulously document these grievances. Others said that her coworkers were in the wrong for complaining behind her back.

“Document everything! Then hit the EEOC once they fire you. And sue them,” one user wrote.

“Put it in writing and document everything,” another advised. “They’re preparing something that isn’t gonna benefit you.”

“Yeah they are coming for you girl,” a third viewer said. “I would also just start looking in case cause why are they complaining?!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jonesy via TikTok comment.