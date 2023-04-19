McDonald's box of Big Mac sauce with caption 'McDonald's has a new sauce!! (Coming on April 25th)' (l) Big Mac sauce in container in front of blue background (c) McDonald's box of Big Mac sauce with Do not open before April 25 stickers with caption 'McDonald's has a new sauce!! (Coming on April 25th)' (r)

‘McDonald’s has a new sauce!’: McDonald’s worker leaks Big Mac sauce dip cup that’s dropping soon

'Ppl that don't work at McDonald's act like they can't just ask for the big mac sauce already.'

Posted on Apr 19, 2023

TikTok has seen its fair share of fast-food leaks. From secret recipes to upcoming menu items, users have shared news and updates about famous restaurant chains—whether the restaurants want them to or not.

This may be the case with another TikTok leak, thanks to user @pinkcroc._. In a video posted Tuesday, the TikToker shows what they allege are boxes of Big Mac sauce as a side, apparently available starting April 25.

The video currently has over 1.2 million views.

As it turns out, the TikToker wasn’t lying. On Wednesday, McDonald’s itself put out a press release announcing that Big Mac sauce would be available as a standalone item starting on April 27.

“Starting April 27, for a limited time, we’re dropping Big Mac sauce dip cups at participating restaurants across the U.S.,” the press release reads. “There’s only one way to get your hands on them: by ordering on the McDonald’s App*.”

If this press release is to be believed, this means that the only way to acquire the special sauce will be via the McDonald’s App—already a favorite among TikTokers. 

In the comments section, many TikTokers claimed this isn’t that big of a development, as McDonald’s employees will already more than likely offer additional Big Mac sauce if a customer requests it.

“Ppl that dont work at Mcdonalds act like they cant just ask for the big mac sauce already,” wrote one user.

“Wait hasn’t Big Mac sauce been a thing for like years and years,” questioned a second.

Still, many voiced their excitement for the release of Big Mac sauce.

“They had these like two years ago for like a week and then it got discontinued,” recalled a user. “I’m real happy getting the big mac sauce in the [nugget] container.”

“It’s because I’ve been suggesting this forever,” added another. “Nuggets + Mac sauce forevaa.”

“This is so cool,” stated a third. “I always ask for extra mac sauce.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @pinkcroc._ via TikTok direct message and McDonald’s via email.

*First Published: Apr 19, 2023, 10:23 am CDT

