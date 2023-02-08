‘You’re getting someone fired’: McDonald’s customer says she accidentally received order in unannounced ‘Cardi B & Offset Meal’ bag

There is a slew of social media users outing McDonald’s purported “Cardi B & Offset meal,” a celeb collaboration that appears to be Valentine’s Day-themed before the chain has made an official announcement speaking to the promotion.

A recent TikTok post by user Liz (@msscappalott) indicates that there are some locations using items branded with the name of the meal—which presumably means that the chain will be officially debuting it soon.

“Y’all we at McDonald’s right now, tell me why they have this bag?” Liz asks in the clip.

The camera then cuts to show footage of what appears to be a paper Mickey D’s food bag decorated with pictures of hearts along with text that reads “The Cardi B & Offset Meal.”

“The Cardi B and Offset meal? I have not heard of that yet,” Liz continues. “I’m spoiling it right now.”

Other social media users have also snapped photos of promotional materials for the meal. Twitte user @Bardiology_ showcased a screenshot of a TikTok video that shows a red poster depicting the items in the Card B & Offset meal. The meal appears to include a Quarter Pounder topped with pickles, onions, two slices of cheese, mustard, and ketchup. A McDonald’s single cheeseburger also appears to be featured in the meal with the same accouterments, along with an order of large fries, a packet of barbecue sauce, an apple pie, and two beverages: a Hi-C and a Coca-Cola. Their straws are crossed in the picture, again playing up the romance-themed celebrity endorsement.

The Cardi B and Offset meal is coming to McDonald’s soon! pic.twitter.com/zCjrlRjGWp — Cuntology 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@Bardiology_) February 7, 2023

McDonald’s successfully launched meals promoted by known entertainers in the past that feature their preferred orders. Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Meal was also launched with limited edition McDonald’s-themed apparel. J Balvin and K-Pop group BTS also had their own food collabs with the world’s largest fast-food chain.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Liz via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email for further information.

Viewers of Liz’s post were shocked that her video appears to have been uploaded before McDonald’s officially announced the meal online. Some joked that she might get “someone fired” for spilling the beans.

Others wondered why the burger brand was staying silent regarding the meal’s announcement. One TikTok user speculated it’s because these leaks were cropping up prior to the Super Bowl that Cardi B and Offset more than likely have a commercial that’ll be airing during the games promoting the meal. “Cardi and Offset have a McDonald’s Super Bowl commercial coming out,” they wrote. TMZ reported on Jan. 10 that the couple indeed shot a commercial together for the big game.