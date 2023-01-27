‘We’re broke and we know how to work the McDonald’s app’: McDonald’s customers say they got their meal for free by using app hacks

Over the past year, numerous users on TikTok have gone viral for sharing their McDonald’s app hacks to get free or heavily discounted items.
From free chicken sandwiches to $0.29 burgers to full breakfasts for just $2, TikTok users have developed numerous methods to game the app to get their fast food treats.
Now, another user has gone viral after claiming the ultimate: a whole meal for free using the app.
In a video with over 3.6 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Shelby (@shelby.brooklyn) says that she got a full meal for free by using a few app-based tricks.
“When we get our whole meal for free bc we’re broke and we know how to work the McDonald’s app,” Shelby writes in the text overlaying the video.
At first, some users in the comments section were in disbelief.
“HOW PLEASE,” wrote one user.
“Omg pls tell me i won’t tell,” offered another user.
However, other users soon arrived to claim that they too had received incredible deals using the app.
“Getting the 6 pc nugget kids meal with my large dr p all completely free,” a commenter alleged.
“People are always asking me how I afford to get mcdonald’s everyday and this is why,” a second added.
“Their app is the best thing ever,” stated a third. “I get 10 nuggets w a large coffee for 2 dollars.”
Some offered tips to optimize McDonald’s app orders.
“If you’re using multiple deals do separate orders for every deal,” advised a commenter.
“Y’all just wait 15 mins between each order,” said an additional TikToker. “it’s that simple.”
Waiting for 15 minutes between app orders seems to be a popular method.
“Yes ma’am sitting in that lot an hour to get a whole meal for free,” a commenter detailed.
“Naw fr them 15 minutes don’t seen so long when you already have th first part of your meal,” a further user explained.
We’ve reached out to Shelby via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.