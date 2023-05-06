‘I will quit and I’ll just reapply’: Worker gets job offer for $5 an hour more than he makes. It’s from the same company

A worker took to TikTok to share that he got a job offer making $5 an hour more than he currently makes. While it sounds fantastic on its face, it turned out that the offer was from the company where he is currently employed, leading him to ask his boss a very pointed three-word question.

The video comes from TikToker Kazza, generating more than 76,000 views since going up on the platform on April 19. In it, the creator shares that he just got a job offer that would have him “making $5 more an hour than what I currently make, doing the exact same thing that I’m doing now … because the company that sent me the job offer is who I’m f*cking working for now.”

That led to him calling his boss to ask, in his words, “What the f*ck?” and then stating, “If this is the new pay rate, I’m quitting right now. I’ll put my interview in, I’ll see you tomorrow morning at 11 for the interview, and I better start on the f*cking spot.”

He claims his boss asked him not to do that and asked for a chance to check in on the situation, but the creator was left disgruntled as a result. Pointing out the injustice of paying new hires more when he has more experience doing what he branded his “shitty fucking job,” he remarked that if that’s the way it’s going to be, “I will quit and I’ll just reapply. It’s like I don’t care.”

At least one commenter wondered how it happened. “Did you apply with your own name etc and they just didn’t notice? Or did you use fake info?”

The creator responded, “They saw my resume on Indeed and offered me a job.”

One commenter advised, “If they’re willing to pay someone new $5 more per hour, you should be getting even more. Don’t let them pay you the same as a new hire.”

Another advised he should ask for more money, and then counseled, “Quit and find a better job. They didn’t give you a raise because they didn’t value you.”

The creator then revealed that he’s planning to leave that job in the next six weeks.

Others found the anecdote sadly relatable. One noted, “This happened to me once too; it’s wild, but I only found out because I was cool with the new hire and he told me his salary.”

“I found out at my last company I was getting paid more than a majority of the employees. I snitched to everybody and told them to demand their money,” another said.

One suggested he create similar chaos, saying, “Share that information with ALL your coworkers.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.