In a viral video, a worker uses ChatGPT to professionally let her boss know she couldn’t work past her two-week notice because she didn’t want to continue being “sad and poor.”

In the video, Mari (@sillyyerba) explains that she sent her boss her two-week notice via email the day before. When her boss finally responded, it was with a request for her to stay on until June 8—about an extra month.

Mari wasn’t sure how to professionally state that she couldn’t stay on past the date she already gave since she “can’t be sad and poor for another month.” So, like many people, she turned to ChatGPT for help crafting her reply.

She prompted the artificial intelligence system to write an email letting her boss know she couldn’t stay on until the date requested and why.

The email starts off strong, thanking her manager for the opportunity to stay with the company longer but holding firm that Mari will only be with them for two more weeks.

ChatGPT also tells her to cite “personal circumstances” as her reason for not staying an extra month.

This is all in line with a professional response until ChatGPT takes its original prompt a bit too literally.

“As much as I value my time here, I cannot be sad and poor for another month,” the AI system wrote.

“Should I send that as is?” Mari asks with a mischievous smile.

The TikTok has garnered more than 5 million views and over 7,000 comments in less than one day since it was shared Tuesday.

Unfortunately, Mari has yet to provide an update as to whether she sent her boss the email with the very honest explanation in it, but commenters did have plenty to say.

Some advised Mari on other ways to professionally say she was “sad and poor.”

“I can no longer remain at my financial income & declining mental state for an on going month,” one person suggested.

“I need to prioritize my mental and financial well-being,” another said.

Others had a laugh at ChatGPT’s very literal interpretation of what Mari wanted in the email reply.

“Chat gpt: There’s literally no other way to say that sorry,” a commenter wrote.

“Even chatgpt is like, ‘I’m just gonna tell ‘em. I’ll put fluff around it. But I’m gonna be blunt. You indeed can’t be sad and poor another month,'” a second joked.

“Chat gpt: bestie you don’t even need me. what you said was fine,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mari for comment via email.