‘I cannot look at every application due to volume. Always keep applying!’: Worker applied for her job 3 times before she got it. The recruiter never saw her earlier submissions

In a difficult job market, job-seekers are looking for advice in many places—even TikTok.

A tightening labor market has seen many employers return to long hiring processes for fewer positions out of caution amid a looming recession, according to a TIME report. Many who have been successful are offering advice and sharing what worked for them to secure employment.

Previously, TikToker Leah (@leah_sahdm) encouraged viewers to try using AI chatbot Chat GPT to help improve their resumes. Now, the poster is suggesting job hunters reapply as many times as necessary to get their applications in front of a hiring manager.

In a video that has drawn over 102,000 views on the platform, Leah says she was recently hired for a job after submitting her resume multiple times for the same position.

“Like I said, they literally turned me down three times before they said yes,” she says in the clip. “Just reapply. They literally won’t even notice. Like in the one-on-one Zoom interview that I did the other day with the recruiter for this job—after she gave me the offer, I told her, ‘It’s crazy because I’ve literally applied here three times,’ and she looks up in the system, found my stuff, and flat out told me they never got it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Leah via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they had used similar methods to secure jobs in the past, and found them effective.

“I applied six times for the same position,” one commenter wrote. “Finally got it and have been with the company seven years.”

“This is how I got my internship that helped me graduate!” another said. “I forgot I applied already lol.”

“yep the company i finally got a job at rejected me twice before,” a third commented.

Some recruiters also chimed in, endorsing the poster’s advice.

“I’m a recruiter,” one viewer shared. “I cannot look at every application due to volume. Always keep applying!”

“I was a recruiter that happens for a few reasons,” another commented. “1 they couldn’t get in contact with you 2 there was a really strong candidate 3 the position was going to be filled internally. 4 you’re a victim of the resume filter. Always re apply it doesn’t hurt.”

“My company’s system always accept applications even when there’s no position, but to return an app to the pool we don’t have an option to say ‘no open positions’ just ‘not qualified’ or ‘negative former emp. history’ so good ppl will be sent back just bc there’s no spot to fill,” a further user said. “I personally send an email saying we aren’t hiring but to reapply in a month or two if they’re still interested, but that’s not required by the company.”