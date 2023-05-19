‘Aggressive tipping culture is DEAD TO ME’: Woman shares why she will no longer be tipping over 15%

Tipping has become a heated debate on TikTok. In a viral clip, a woman revealed her reason why she refuses to tip over 15% at sit-down restaurants.

The video features TikTok user Celeste (@annoyingfemalewoman) who’s based in Canada. In the clip, she calls out businesses that are asking patrons to tip 20%-25%.

In the content creator’s opinion, she believes that this strategy is for businesses to “put more money in their pockets.”

“They are relying on the kindness of strangers to fill the gap between what they pay their employees and what they actually should be paying their employees a living wage,” Celeste says.

In addition, she claims the more “people buy into this process,” the “less incentive” businesses have to raise wages.

This circles back to Celeste’s position on only tipping 15%, which she says she would tip only for exceptional service at a sit-down restaurant. She says she refuses to tip on “random transactions,” such as on “buying coffee” or people “opening beers” for her.

The content creator expressed her thoughts in the caption, writing, “[Aggressive] tipping culture is DEAD TO ME. Employers should NEVER rely on tips to bridge the living wage gap.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Celeste via TikTok comment and direct message. The video garnered 19,000 views as of Friday, with many viewers agreeing with Celeste.

“I agree, I wish we didn’t tip at all and employers just pay their employees living wages. It’s expected to pay an additional 20% ‘tax’ now,” one viewer wrote.

“Tipping culture in Vancouver is INSANE!!! I won’t tip more than 10-15,” a second agreed.

“I can’t believe the amount of places asking for tips, you doing your job aka passing me a bag of food.. sorry not tipping. I couldn’t agree more!,” a third stated.

However, others disagreed, believing tipping less causes more problems.

“Customers literally destroyed our will to live during the pandemic and now they’re on tiktok telling ppl to take away our tips,” one person said.

“I agree but service workers put up w a lot and most ppl use tip money for essential expenses. this is only hurting the workers, not the company,” a second commented.

“It’s on all of us to try to change the system. Legislation also matters. Shafting on tips only hurts the server. No one is free until we all are,” a third remarked.

According to The Conversation, the pandemic caused tipping to increase in Canada. Before, the base standard for tipping was 10-20%. Now, it’s increased to 18-25%. There are some companies who’ve requested 30%. Due to the “tip-flation,” many Canadians are refusing to tip and would rather have “an all-inclusive, no-tipping model where staff is paid a higher wage,” per CBC.