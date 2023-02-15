‘This is exactly why they shouldn’t require you to tip ahead of time’: DoorDash customer advocates for tipping after delivery after receiving wrong order from Firehouse Subs

A DoorDash customer attempted to make the case for tipping after an order is complete after receiving another person’s order from Firehouse Subs.

The woman, Native Honey (@nativehoney01), posted a video to TikTok on Feb. 7 showcasing another customer’s order that consisted of four cookies, a cup of soup, and a sandwich. “This is exactly why they shouldn’t require you to tip ahead of time,” she said. “People should do their jobs before they get their tip. This isn’t my fucking order.”

Honey said she ordered two sandwiches from the Jacksonville-based sandwich chain but that the DoorDash driver gave her an order that was meant for Eddie, another customer.

The receipt for the order has the name “Eddie” on it. “This was on the outside of the bag so the driver could clearly see this order,” Honey says, referring to the receipt.

“What the fuck, DoorDash? Your drivers are fucking idiots,” she concluded the video.

According to the caption, this is not the first time Honey has experience issues when trying to order through the platform. “My name is Native Honey! There is issues EVERY time I order!” she wrote, tagging the food delivery app.

The Daily Dot reached out to Native Honey via email and to DoorDash via press email.

Honey’s video racked up over 160,000 views, and viewers had mixed emotions over it. While some who have similarly received a wrong order resonated with Honey’s frustrations, others urged her to have a little more empathy. “You get a refund anyway so what difference does it make?” one of the top comments questions.

Others argued the restaurant could be at fault for handing the driver the wrong order and encouraged Honey to order through Uber Eats instead since the platform makes the tips adjustable—even after a delivery is made.