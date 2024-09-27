‘I started feeling really strange’: Woman issues warning about common type of snorkeling mask after it happened to her

A woman recently went viral on TikTok after warning viewers about the possible dangers of full-face snorkeling masks.

TikToker Maria (@mskimmerling) shared a video that has garnered 1.1 million views at the time of writing, where she retells her experience.

“So this is story time with Maria,” she begins.

First, she mentions recent news about a couple who allegedly died while snorkeling in Hawaii, both using full-face masks and then shifts to her own ordeal.

“I just want to tell you all about a scary story that happened to me,” she states. “I just want to warn everyone about these masks and how dangerous I feel they are.”

Maria recounts she was snorkeling in Jamaica when she began to feel “really strange” while swimming.

“We were pretty far out, and I started feeling really strange… I was like, it’s just because I’m out of shape.” Despite feeling dizzy and disoriented, she assumed it was a minor issue.

“The next day, crazy me, I put the mask back on,” she says. “We go back out… I get even more dizzy and more disoriented. But this time was different. Like, I couldn’t even focus on anything.”

She describes the situation getting worse. “I threw up in the water and… I just couldn’t catch my breath.”

Struggling to swim back to shore, Maria says, “I’m a pretty strong swimmer, but… I kept bumping into coral… I could barely make it.” Eventually, she says a person in a kayak assisted her to shore.

“I just want to heed a warning to everyone,” she says. “Do not put the full-face mask on your children, do not put them on yourself.”

Maria, who stated she’s a respiratory therapist, believes high CO2 levels caused her symptoms from using the mask.

“I think my CO2 had risen so high… I just want everyone to be warned,” she concludes.

What are the actual dangers of full-face snorkeling masks?

Full-face snorkeling masks can indeed be dangerous, and that is due to the increased risk of hypercapnia (elevated CO2 levels) and hypoxia (low oxygen levels) during use, according to a recent study.

A pulmonologist in Hawaii, Dr. Philip Foti, told Business Insider last year that part of what makes the masks dangerous is the difficulty of removing them, “particularly if your motor function is impaired.”

While there are no official statistics on the percentage of snorkeling deaths caused by full-face snorkeling masks so far, there have been many reported cases.

For example, the tragic drowning of a couple and their unborn baby in Maui, Hawaii, mentioned by the TikToker, is a real incident.

While the cause of death remains unknown, the family reported that the couple had been wearing full-face snorkeling masks, and local authorities noted that the waters were calm that day.

In the comments, TikTok users echoed the sentiment and shored more tragic incidents related to the mask.

“I’ve been to Cococay on a cruise 4 times,” shared one user. “2 of the times someone has died there from snorkeling w a full face mask! Two times!!”

“My close friend’s dad died the SAME WAY in Hawaii,” wrote another. “It was horrible. It was on his wedding weekend. He was in the news. I am SO GLAD you’re making this PSA because I tell everyone… no full face mask!”

“Literally our full face masks came in the mail today,” said a third. “Sending back.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Maria via TikTok comments and messaging for further information.

