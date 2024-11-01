‘WTH do this bag of chips got going onnnnn’: Woman buys 18-pack of Frito-Lay chips. She demands answers after finding something unusual in Cool Ranch Doritos pack

A woman went through an ordeal with her bag of Doritos Cool Ranch chips that will make you squirm.

If you get the ick easily, you may want to turn away.

Doritos gone wrong

“Why when I grabbed the bag something mushy was in this motherf*cker. Mushy!” TikTok user Dasia (@dasiaswift) asked.

In a series of viral videos that received a collective quarter million views, Dasia explained that she had just bought a variety pack of snack-size chip bags. However, she was shocked by what she felt in the Doritos Cool Ranch bag.

She took viewers on a multi-part journey as she uncovered the weird contents of the bag.

“Y’all, I don’t know if I should open this bag or just leave it the f*ck alone. Oh my gosh, it’s so disgusting,” she said.

Dasia kept going back and forth about what to do. On one hand, she was curious about what the “squirmy” and “squishy” thing in the bag was. But on the other hand, she wasn’t sure she was ready to handle seeing the atrocity inside the blue bag.

In the caption, she tagged Doritos and asked, “Y’all WTH do this bag of chips got going onnnnn?”

Dasia also posted a follow-up video in which she took the bag outside at threw it on the floor. She brought a friend over for reinforcements, and the friend kept poking the bag with a long stick, trying to understand what Dasia meant when she said it was “mushy.”

The friend wanted to see what was inside, so she tried to break open the bag by hitting it repeatedly with the long stick.

After a few thwacks, the Doritos opened up.

“What if it’s a f*cking rat?” Dasia screeched.

Contents of the Dorito bag revealed

In a third video, they got the contents of the Doritos bag out, still standing at a few feet distance. Thankfully, the contents of the bag weren’t nearly as bad as they were thinking.

It looked like several Doritos chips stuck together to form one giant, unappetizing chip.

Despite Dasia’s initial description of the mystery item being mushy, when they hit the mutant chip with a stick it appeared to be hard as a rock. In a comment, the TikToker described it as “molded, soft and tough.”

“This is what we putting in our body y’all,” Dasia said.

It’s unclear exactly what Dasia told her friend in the background, but it seems they were unsure whether they’d consume the rest of the chip variety box.

“People should understand that a machine puts the chips in the bags” a top comment read.

“It’s the seasoning like when it gets hard at the bottom of bottle,” a person said.

“They will send you coupons. That’s about it,” another wrote.

Mice where they shouldn’t be

While Dasia’s situation ended up being much more anti-climactic (in a good way), she wasn’t wrong to be worried about finding a rat in her bag of chips.

In another viral TikTok video with nearly 2 million views, musician Sarah Mackenzie (@sarahmackenziemusic) felt something hit the lip of her Alani Nu energy drink can as she was dumping it out.

She peered inside the can only to find a mouse inside. She suspected that the mouse may have crawled into the beverage after she had opened it since she left the can had been left open in her car.

In 2012, an Illinois man claimed to have found a mouse in his Mountain Dew and sued for over $50,000 (which, accounting for inflation, is about $68,000 in 2024), ABC News reported.

The case blew up when PepsiCo, Mountain Dew’s parent company, got involved.

They argued that if the mouse had been sealed in the can for an extended period of time, the soda’s acidic nature would have rendered it unrecognizable. They said it it would have dissolved into a “jelly-like substance”.

After a four-year battle, they settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, The Verge reported.

Other instances include a man who said that he noticed a dead mouse halfway through drinking his energy drink, and a Coca-Cola incident with a South Dakotan who felt something strange while sipping from a can, and cut it open to find a rodent inside.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dasia via TikTok direct message and comment and to Doritos’ parent company via email.

