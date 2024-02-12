A Wingstop worker went viral on TikTok after revealing how stressful it is working at the chain on Super Bowl Sunday.

Kimberly (@alelovesyou3) recently posted a series of videos showing viewers how many orders workers were expected to fulfill. Her first post, which, as of Monday afternoon, had amassed over 5.3 million views, showed gobs of food wrapped and ready for customers.

“Superbowl Sunday at wingstop be like,” Kimberly wrote in the text overlay. Indeed, viewers can see mountains of ranch and blue cheese dressings, veggie sticks, and fries stacked and prepared for pick-up orders. Wingstop workers, meanwhile, were spotted eating pizza during their breaks.

“[It’s] still not even 5 yet and we [are] tired,” Kimberly wrote in the accompanying video caption.

In another video, uploaded late Sunday evening, Kimberly said that she and her co-workers “won our superbowl battle.” This post, however, shows the mountains of trash accumulated over the night. Many of the veggie sticks and dressings prepared for customers were gone, too. (As of Monday afternoon, this TikTok had over 1.1 million views.)

Super Bowl Sunday is easily one of Wingstop’s busiest days, according to Daily Nexus. According to the outlet, based out of the University of California, Santa Barbara, several California-based Wingstop employees staged a walk-out during last year’s Super Bowl after management apparently rejected a demand for employee wage increases.

Because of the demand for Wingstop wings and the long hours associated with working during the Super Bowl, many viewers applauded Kimberly and her co-workers for powering through.

“God’s strongest soldiers,” one user quipped.

“The overlooked heroes,” another added.

“Thank you for your service,” a third person added.

Meanwhile, fellow Wingstop workers shared horror stories about working there on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Working Super Bowl at wingstop was the worst day of my life,” one worker shared.

“Worked there for super bowl 2019/2020 and OH god it was terrible,” another added.

“I worked at wingstop as a supervisor for like 2 years,” a third person echoed. “Super Bowl Sunday was the WORST.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kimberly via TikTok comment.