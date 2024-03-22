‘Is this OK to use?’: Woman at gas pump sees 88 unleaded is cheaper than 87. Why?

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming to discover a gas station at which 88 unleaded is cheaper than 87—but there’s a catch.

In her video, which has over 386,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Jen (@_its_me_jen_) shows several gas nozzles at a single pump. Normal 87 unleaded is for sale at $3.099 a gallon, while 88 unleaded is being sold at $2.949.

“Can I use this in my truck?” Jen asks, pointing to the cheaper 88 fuel.

She then questions why the station has so many nozzles at a single pump.

“How do I get gas? This is stupid,” she concludes.

In short, the reason for the price difference is that the cheaper gas contained 15% ethanol. While there used to be only a select group of vehicles that could handle this fuel, the EPA now says that all cars made after 2001 should be able to handle it.

“The EPA says E15 can be used in flexible-fuel vehicles, as well as 2001 and newer cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty SUVs,” writes Devin Pratt for Consumer Reports. “Don’t use E15 in motorcycles or other small engines, heavy-duty trucks, or nonroad vehicles such as boats and snowmobiles.”

While some claim that this fuel is worse for one’s engine, studies show this is not the case.

“In 2013, researchers from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reviewed 43 studies about E15 use in vehicles from 2001 and later. ‘The data presented in these studies did not show any evidence of deterioration in engine durability or maintenance issues for E15… in comparison to E0 and E10,’ the study said,” according to the Austin American-Statesman.

That said, every car is different, and experts recommend using whatever fuel is advised for your vehicle.

Commenters were quick to share their thoughts on Jen’s video.

“This is the most complicated gas pumps ever,” said a user.

“e15 was to combat rising gas prices and the epa says its good for 2001 or newer BUT talk to your mechanic because a variety of factors play here,” advised a commenter.

“Owners manual is not just there for the fun of it!” joked a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jen via TikTok direct message.

