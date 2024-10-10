‘I will use my iPhone 13 until I can’t and then I think I’m moving over to android’: Why are people returning their new iPhone 16s so fast?

How is the new iPhone 16 faring?

One TikToker, who claims to have seen multiple videos of people returning their newly-bought Apple phones—and many do exist, as a quick TikTok search reveals—purports to know why.

The video comes from creator Kooper Vandross (@koopgotm), getting more than 696,700 views in a single day. It starts with a stitched video talking about why the iPhone 16 is being frequently returned, which the creator in that video says has to do with it being “unfinished.”

Then, Vandross comes in with his reaction.

“All these people are returning their iPhone 16,” he argues. “Apple, why would you release a phone that’s supposed to have features that are not even on the phone yet; they’re coming later on. Maybe you should have waited and released the iPhone 16 later on.”

He then posits that people are “downgrading” to the 15, 14, and even 13 versions of the iPhone in response.

“Apple, you overcooking your grits,” he observes. “And what I’m most p*ssed about is y’all making me look bad in these streets because I’ve been talking bad about Android and Galaxy.” He then states, “I’ve seen over 20 to 30 videos on TikTok about returning iPhone 16. This is bad. This is very bad.”

Another take on the matter

A Forbes article published Oct. 1 described the iPhone 16 being off to a “rocky start” for Apple, converging with Vandross on at least one point.

“The real game-changer for this upgrade cycle lies in the upcoming Apple Intelligence software updates. These features, which include enhancements to Siri, new writing assistance tools, and AI-powered image generation, are expected to roll out gradually over the next few quarters. Many customers may be holding off on buying until these features are fully available, potentially driving an uptick in sales later in the cycle.”

However, it then predicted that the AI capabilities, mostly exclusive to the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models, would create a surge in interest. (For 15 Pro owners, know that your phones will also eventually be granted those powers.)

“Another factor that could work in Apple’s favor is the improvement in U.S. wireless carrier deals for the iPhone 16 Pro,” the article continues. “Trade-in credits for the Pro models are higher compared to last year, which could drive more customers toward these premium devices. Given that the Pro models carry higher margins, this could boost Apple’s profitability in the longer term.”

It’s likely that Apple won’t feel the short-term trend toward returns, with Forbes projecting record revenues for Apple this year.

What the people think

Commenters weighed in on the 16, including Android stans who couldn’t help but gloat.

“I returned my 16 pro max kept my 13 pro max and picked up the Galaxy Z Fold 6,” said one person who now apparently has two phones. “I love it!”

Another asserted, “Z fold 6 user here….and i ain’t neva going back to a slab phone.”

Others praised their older iPhones.

“Me and my 12 get [along] real good,” one noted.

“Iphone 13 definitely better then the 15&16,” maintained another, which led Vandross to agree.

Someone else declared, “This 14 is going to have to break in half for me to upgrade.”

Finally, one commenter quipped, “Every iPhone is just a Software Update.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Apple via email.

