‘This is genius’: Whole Foods shopper reveals hack to get garlic bread when they’re out of it

A Whole Foods shopper went viral on TikTok after sharing her hack for getting the supermarket’s beloved garlic bread—even when they appear to be out.

Mikayla (@mmllewe), who said she has several more tricks “up [her] sleeve,” shared her so-called “life changing” tip in a video earlier this week.

“If you’re like me and you love the garlic bread from Whole Foods, but they never have it out, I’m going to show you a life-changing hack,” she shared. As of Thursday morning, her clip had amassed more than 117,200 views.

How to acquire Whole Foods garlic bread

Mikayla recorded her video from Whole Foods’ bakery section, which is where shoppers will need to go if they’re hankering for the bread.

According to Mikayla, however, getting the bread (even when the store is out of it) is fairly simple. All shoppers need, she said, is a toaster oven at home.

“You can actually ask for their special garlic spread right at the bakery counter and they’ll scoop it out fresh for you,” the content creator shared. Mikayla clarified in the comments section that she paid $5 for the spread, and she showed viewers what it’ll look like: Three large scoops in a plastic container.

Of course, what you do with the spread is up to customers’ discretion. Mikayla, however, said that she likes to “grab a loaf of their sourdough, spread it on, and toast it in the oven.”

“It’s so good,” she said.

Is the bread that good?

Mikayla certainly isn’t the only content creator to say that she’s a fan of Whole Foods’ bread. But according to some Redditors, the recipe for the garlic spread has changed over time. In the r/WholeFoods Reddit thread, another customer lamented about the “good ol’ days” when the bread apparently tasted even better.

“Back when WF used to make GOOD garlic bread. This was back when I made the garlic butter from scratch,” one redditor (@errkanay) bragged. According to this poster, Whole Foods used to load up the spread with “shredded parm and a dash of paprika and parsley before wrapping it up in cling wrap.”

“My old store sold a TON of this,” she said. “Especially when I made it.”

Of course, the new recipe might’ve been different, but not every user agreed that it was better. In the Reddit thread, for instance, some customer quipped that the old bread, regardless of its taste, had a funky appearance. And others said that they preferred today’s recipe.

“Honestly, I think the garlic bread now is perfect. Shredded parm doesn’t melt well and their garlic bread now is so juicy,” one commenter wrote.

Another Reddit user, meanwhile, reminisced about Whole Foods’ in-house focaccia bread, which they said is no longer sold at the store.

“I miss the in-house, from-scratch focaccia breads,” another user said. “Cheddar focaccia, jalapenos and cheese focaccia, artichoke, and roasted tomato focaccia. Mmmmmm.”

Viewers react to Whole Foods hack

While Mikayla was over the moon with her discovery, some viewers said that the availability of the garlic spread depends on the store’s location.

“My Whole Foods in L.A. on LaCienega don’t sell it,” one user wrote. “I’m here and they told me [now.] I showed them this video.”

But that didn’t seem to be the experience of most other commenters. In fact, many praised Mikayla for her “genius” hack.

“Thank you, just in time for the holidays,” one woman commented.

“What?! This is genius,” another wrote.

“Omg. What a good idea,” a third person added.

And one viewer shared a tip for preserving the garlic spread so that you don’t have to use it all in one sitting.

“I bet you can wrap the excess in Saran Wrap and leave it in the freezer,” they said. “I see a Whole Foods stop in my near future.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mikayla via TikTok comment and to Whole Foods by email.

