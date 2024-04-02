‘HOW do you order this??’: Whole Foods customer shares new meal prep hack for $55

Prepared meals at grocer stories are convenient and can be more affordable than buying each ingredient individually. A woman shared how she avoided cooking for a whole week by purchasing two family meals at Whole Foods for $55.

In a video with over 387,000 views, TikTok user Gabrielle DiMauro (@gabbyydimauro) stood in her kitchen. “I went to Whole Foods; I spent $55,” DiMauro said before unveiling one of the prepared meals she bought. The large aluminum tray was filled with green beans, several pieces of grilled lemon rosemary chicken, and mashed potatoes. DiMauro placed the tray down and showed the second tray. This one contained green beans again, several pieces of salmon, and sweet potatoes.

“They were $26 dollars a piece for all that. I don’t have to cook for the rest of the week,” she stated. “I am thrilled. Thrilled! Go get it.”

DiMauro told the Daily Dot she found these meals at a Whole Foods in Rochester, New York. “I was looking for prepared meals, single serving to pack for my [husband’s] lunch and found the family pack,” she shared via TikTok direct message.

She said she found the salmon family meal out in the store and ordered the chicken meal through a worker at the store’s hot bar section. “They only had one left and the kitchen made the chicken meal fresh with the sides of our choice while we grocery shopped!” she shared.

Overall, she shared she liked how they tasted. “I did season the green beans but it was quick and easy,” she said.

Whole Foods offers a variety of family-packed prepared meals. The two Di Mauro bought can be found on Whole Foods’ website.

In the comments section, viewers shared how they wanted to get their hands on these meals.

“HOW do you order this???????” one viewer asked.

“What did you ask for,” a second inquired.

DiMauro responded, “It was in the prepared section!”

In addition, others praised the Whole Foods’ prepared meals.

“Can confirm this is indeed the price and the portions are amazing! This is a great meal prep option,” one user wrote.

“Yessss! I love those meals. They sell out quickly at my Whole Foods. When I find them, it’s like I won the lottery,” a second praised.

“I use to do this when I was single living by myself. Literally so GOOD!” a third concurred.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whole Foods via press email.

