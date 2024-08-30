‘They don’t even hide it anymore’: Woman sees something shocking on girl’s phone at Braves game

While at an Atlanta Braves game, a woman spotted something offensive on another woman’s phone and recorded it. User Aiyanadenisec (@aiyanadenisec) uploaded the now-viral moment to TikTok on Monday, and it has since amassed over 288,000 views.

What happened?

In the clip, two white women sit next to one another, and one has a phone in her hand. When the camera zooms into the text conversation on the phone, viewers see a photo of a white woman edited with brown color on her face.

“Coloring your face brown in public?!” text overlaid on the TikTok video read. “IN PUBLIC…”

“Look, look, look, look at this,” Kevin Hart’s voice says in audio added to the short clip. “Somebody come look at this.”

The TikToker was clearly upset with what she saw on the woman’s phone and used social media to voice her concern.

“They don’t even hide it anymore,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “At a Braves game, while sitting around black & brown people…. I can’t make this up.”

@aiyanadenny they don’t even hide it anymore. At a Braves game, while sitting around black & brown people…. i can’t make this up ♬ original sound – MrkeepFit

Viral racism

Racist incidents involving white women have exploded online in the past few years.

A Black worker went viral after she recorded a white woman in her building yelling at her not to use her floor’s public bathroom.

Months ago, the Daily Dot also reported on an incident at Dave & Busters where two white women accused a Black woman of stealing money off their game card.

Viewers call the behavior racist

In the comments section, many were outraged by the women’s behavior, especially in the public space.

“White people are so obsessed with black ppl, ” one user wrote. “Like [you’re] literally at a game thinking about black skin???”

“The way racism is literally ingrained in white people in every aspect of life is actually disgustingly fascinating to me,” user malia said.

“As a black person I dont even care this much about black people,” user teephobic commented.

Others tried to guess what the woman had written in the text messages sent along with the photo.

“I THINK the message they sent under that message was ‘Ah brother’ or ‘Yes master’….YIKES … (I’m not entirely sure cause it’s a bit blurry),” one user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @aiyanadenisec via TikTok comment and direct message and to the Braves by email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.