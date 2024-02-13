‘Nicest customers in the store’: Sephora worker shares what she thinks of you based on the foundation you wear

If you’ve ever thought Sephora workers judge you based on what kind of foundation you wear, you’re probably right.

Former Sephora worker Katii Firecat (@katiifirecat) shared a list, through a TikTok slideshow, of different foundations and what her thoughts were whenever someone bought them. Her slideshow has been viewed 1.5 million times.

First up was Make Up For Ever’s HD Skin Foundation. Firecat said that if she saw someone buying this foundation, she was “impressed” and thought they had “good taste.” However, if someone uses Charlotte Tilbury’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, it makes her “uncomfortable.” “You’re probably getting this for the brand name alone, or you’re a middle-aged baddie who thinks she’s way tanner than she is and wants a shade unbelievably dark,” the content creator wrote.

Those who wear ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint, she said, probably have “amazing skin” and use the skin tint to “let their natural beauty shine.” “I’m honestly jealous,” she said. In addition, Firecat said these people were usually the “nicest customers in the store.”

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint users, she said, have “taste” and “class.” “We’d probably be besties,” she wrote.

There are two types of people who wear Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter”: Those who are probably “minimalists” with “great skin” and those who “want a shade that’s way too dark for you and don’t listen to me when I warn you that it oxidizes,” the content creator said.

Those who wear Hourglass’ Ambient Soft Glow Foundation are icons, in her mind, and know their worth. She gave “extra points” to those who own an Hourglass concealer.

MARIO Foundation users, she said, are “that b*tch” and might be “obsessed with makeup,” specifically 2016 makeup. For the ESTĒE Lauder Double Wear Foundation, she said she doesn’t buy into the hype, but “that’s OK,” because “everyone has preferences.” “You tried this once and never tried anything since,” she wrote. “This is a staple for a lot of people.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Firecat via TikTok comment. Viewers shared their own thoughts on the products she listed in her slideshow. And one product, in particular, outshone the rest.

“Double Wear is a HOLY GRAIL for oily girls. I’ve literally tried over a hundred foundations before trying it, and it surpassed them ALL,” one viewer lauded.

“Estée Lauder double wear is literally the only thing that covers my acne scars,” a second wrote.

“Double wear is my favorite foundation ever! (And I’ve tried a lot!) it’s the only foundation I’ve ever found an *exact* shade match for my skin in!” a third praised.