‘It was one of the most awful realizations I had’: Mom shares unexpected realization about motherhood

Motherhood isn’t easy, and many moms have taken to social media to share the challenges of being a parent and why some are choosing to opt out of parenthood.

TikToker Sabrina (@seriouslynaturalsabrina) went viral for her stitched response to another mommy content creator’s (@nneka.eg) list of reasons for not wanting kids. The list was prompted by a male TikToker asserting that by 40, women “are gonna want kids.”

“Speaking of the grocery store, I don’t wanna have to think about picking up somebody, packing up all their sh*t in addition to all of my sh*t, only to go to the grocery store and have it take two times as long,” @nneka.eg said in the original clip.

This particular part of the video really struck a nerve with Sabrina. She then launched into a story about a time when she brought her first child home from the hospital and realized she needed to run a quick errand.

“I remember I had to go to the gas station for something,” she said. “Something small and minor.”

That’s when the realization that her life had completely changed set in.

“I realized that I could no longer just pack up my sh*t and go,” she said. “Like, I realized I can’t just pick her up and go.”

The mom recognized that leaving the house now required her to get everything her baby would need. The list of items was not short and included a carrier, car seat, baby bag, and other things.

“And that’s when I realized I’m responsible for somebody else, and I’m a mother,” she concluded.

In the comments section, viewers shared their own takes on the difficulties of motherhood.

“People don’t talk shocks/downs of motherhood,” user K E wrote. “The postpartum aches n pains n trying to care for someone else makes me never want to have a baby again.”

“My momma told me don’t have a baby unless I want one,” another viewer added. “Not for boyfriend husband or family member. ME.”

“Another HUGE issue with parenting today is the diminishing support system of a community to help out,” user Sarabambeach added.

According to The Washington Post, birth rates have plummeted in the past few decades. The first dip occurred when birth control was introduced in the 1980s, and there was a sharp rise in women entering the labor force. The rate has continued to plunge since then and remains at its lowest point in history.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nneka.eg and @seriouslya via TikTok comment for more information.