Do you receive a full cup when you order a drive thru drink with “no ice”?

TikTok user Amanda, who is known as @TheNativePowWow, recently posted a video expressing surprise that her Wendy’s lemonades, ordered with “no ice,” came just three-quarters of the way full.

“Do you know that if you order a large drink at Wendy’s and you ask for ‘no ice’ they will only fill it up this far?” Amanda says in the video, pointing to a lemonade drink that is not completely full.

“The manager of the store laughed in our face when we asked for a full large drink,” Amanda wrote in the caption. She says she later went inside the restaurant and observed the lemonade dispenser was empty. “Turns out she didn’t have enough. Also, she refused to give us our receipt.”

Some former food service workers said it is a practice at some establishments. “That’s what my old manager used to make me do at a Dunkin I worked at,” wrote one user. “It’s the frugal, uncaring management of chains.”

“I used to work at BK in the early 2000s,” wrote user CJ. “There was a line on the bottom of the cup to mark the ice and a line at the top to mark no ice.”

However, other commenters blamed the specific Wendy’s in Amanda’s town.

“Um maybe only at your Wendy’s,” wrote user Ava. “My Wendy’s fills it to the top.”

“That’s the Wendy’s in your town,” wrote user Michelle Ann. “I went yesterday and got no ice and my drink was filled to the top. That’s crazy.”

“My hubby gets no ice all the time, this has never happened,” wrote user Mo Mart.

Another segment of users said the issue was likely due to an automated machine that controls how much beverage to dispense. Amanda denied Wendy’s dispenses its lemonade via that method.

“They have an automated pop machine,” user WhyZen wrote.

“You mean the automated dispenser,” wrote user JJ. Amanda responded, “No, it isn’t from the automated dispenser.”

This is not the first viral TikTok to address exactly this situation: In April, another Wendy’s customer received a half-filled cup when asking for no ice. Wendy’s has yet to respond to our query about this.

Amanda’s video has amassed more than 40,000 views since it was posted on Friday. The Daily Dot reached out to Amanda via TikTok DM for comment.