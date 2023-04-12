Wendy's lemonade half full with caption 'look what Wendy's did when my friend asked for lemonade & no ice' (l) Wendy's building with sign out front (c) Wendy's lemonade half full in hands with caption 'look what Wendy's did when my friend asked for lemonade & no ice' (r)

Tada Images/Shutterstock @kaybrynell/TikTok (Licensed) by Caterina Cox

‘I’ve never seen a place actually give less’: Wendy’s customer receives half-filled cup after asking for lemonade with no ice

‘That’s how we are trained.’

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

Trending

Posted on Apr 12, 2023

A Wendy’s customer claims that the chain gave her friend a half-filled cup after she asked for a drink without ice.

In a short TikTok video, Kay (@kaybrynell) shows viewers the paltry portion that her friend received from the fast-food chain. Kay explains that her friend ordered a lemonade without any ice. The worker, however, gave her a cup with only a few ounces of the drink in it. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 148,000 views. 

@kaybrynell Lmaooooo #fyp ♬ original sound – Kay Brynell

“Look what Wendy’s did when my friend asked for lemonade & no ice,” a text overlay reads. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kay via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email. As of publication, it was unclear what location she visited and whether or not this is standard policy for the chain. 

In the comments, however, a number of users said that the Wendy’s workers were being “petty.”

“Corporate must be watching them,” wrote one user.

“The workers need to stop acting like the extra soda is coming out of their check,” said another viewer

“They be acting like it’s liquor,” read a third comment. 

To be sure, there was also some resistance to the idea that the cup should be completely filled. Some viewers pointed out that workers are trained to fill drink cups to a certain line—regardless of whether a customer gets ice.

“The red line on the side is where they fill it to and then add ice to make it full,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s how we are trained,” another remarked.

“Everything is done by measurements,” said another viewer.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Apr 12, 2023, 8:50 am CDT

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 