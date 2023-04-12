‘I’ve never seen a place actually give less’: Wendy’s customer receives half-filled cup after asking for lemonade with no ice

A Wendy’s customer claims that the chain gave her friend a half-filled cup after she asked for a drink without ice.

In a short TikTok video, Kay (@kaybrynell) shows viewers the paltry portion that her friend received from the fast-food chain. Kay explains that her friend ordered a lemonade without any ice. The worker, however, gave her a cup with only a few ounces of the drink in it. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 148,000 views.

“Look what Wendy’s did when my friend asked for lemonade & no ice,” a text overlay reads.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kay via TikTok comment and Wendy’s via email. As of publication, it was unclear what location she visited and whether or not this is standard policy for the chain.

In the comments, however, a number of users said that the Wendy’s workers were being “petty.”

“Corporate must be watching them,” wrote one user.

“The workers need to stop acting like the extra soda is coming out of their check,” said another viewer

“They be acting like it’s liquor,” read a third comment.

To be sure, there was also some resistance to the idea that the cup should be completely filled. Some viewers pointed out that workers are trained to fill drink cups to a certain line—regardless of whether a customer gets ice.

“The red line on the side is where they fill it to and then add ice to make it full,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s how we are trained,” another remarked.

“Everything is done by measurements,” said another viewer.