‘’Fresh beef’ what was it before?’: Customer catches Wendy’s teasing Spongebob Krabby Patty meal

In recent years, fast food restaurants have released a variety of themed meals to draw customers into their stores.

These themed meals often involve real-life celebrities. For example, McDonald’s famously teamed up with musician Travis Scott for a custom meal, and rapper Ice Spice has released her own custom drink with Dunkin’.

Now, it seems that Wendy’s is getting into the celebrity meal game—only in this case, they’re opting not for a musician, but a famous sponge.

Is Wendy’s releasing a Krabby Patty meal?

In the Nickelodeon television show Spongebob Squarepants, the main character, Spongebob, works at a restaurant called the Krusty Krab. The main food on offer at this restaurant is the “Krabby Patty”—a dish that has long fascinated viewers of the show.

Over the years, many have attempted to make their own version of the Krabby Patty. Now, it seems that fans will be able to purchase an official Krabby Patty at Wendy’s.

In a video with over 405,000 views, TikTok user @dapperpops shows what appears to be a promotional Krabby Patty poster being put up at a Wendy’s location.

The “Krabby Patty Meal” offered on the poster contains a medium order of fries, a “Pineapple Under the Sea” Frosty, and, of course, a Krabby Patty, which the poster advertises is made with “fresh beef.”

This poster would appear to confirm previous reports about the product which, as reported by the Daily Dot, came from a leaked flier posted by a user on Reddit. While details about the final version of the burger are sparse, the leaked flier states that the burger will contain “a secret Krabby Patty sauce,” and the Frosty will be made by swirling a Vanilla Frosty with a mango and pineapple puree.

The image also claims the item will be released in full on Oct. 8.

In the comments section, users who claimed to have tried the combo said that it wasn’t worth the hype. However, the Daily Dot was unable to confirm their reports.

“I tried it tonight. It’s just a Dave’s single and the secret sauce is like ketchup and mayo mixed together,” said a commenter.

“Tried it last week, it wasn’t good and doesn’t come with a toy, the frosty was at least decent,” offered another.

That said, some shared their excitement.

“We need the secret formula,” joked a commenter.

“Can I also have a Dr kelp? Thank you,” added a second.

One user also called out a phase used on the promotional poster. “’Fresh beef’ what was it before?” they asked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s via email and @dapperpops via website contact form.

